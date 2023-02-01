Monarch girls host first-ever dual meet in wrestling

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team hosted its first-ever dual meet on January 24 at Denison High School.
A total of five D-S girls competed in action against Kuemper Catholic and Glenwood.
D-S defeated Glenwood, 30-27, while the Monarchs and Kuemper Catholic tied at 6-6, as only two matches were wrestled.
“Tonight was a great night for our program as we had a great crowd for our first home dual meet,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.
“We were thankful that Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic brought their girls teams to compete alongside the boys teams for their already scheduled triangular,” he added.
Angie Rivera had lone win on the mat for D-S against Glenwood, as she pinned the Rams’ Maya Rivas in 3:22 at 135 pounds.
Against Kuemper, Alejandra Carrizalez tallied the only win, as she pinned the Lady Knights’ Ally Sommerfeld at 130 in 1:32.
Complete results from the meet are below.
D-S 30 Glenwood 27
100 - Open; 105 - Open; 110 - Audrina Johnson (G) won by forfeit; 115 - Open; 120 - Emily Lundvall (G) won by pin over Yarecze Rodriguez, 3:16; 125 - Open; 130 - Lu Flint-Spencer (G) won by decision over Alejandra Carrizalez, 4-3; 135 - Angie Rivera (D-S) won by fall over Maya Rivas, 3:22; 140 - McKenna Wilkes (G) won by pin over Taya Adams, 3:15; 145 - Tala Abukhait (G) won by fall over Gaby Williams, :22; 155 - Claire Miller (D-S) won by forfeit; 170 - Kasandra Barroso (D-S) won by forfeit; 190 - Taylor Totten (D-S) won by forfeit; 235 - Open
D-S 6 Kuemper Catholic 6
120 - Kyla Wiskus (KC) won by fall over Rodriguez, 5:08; 130 - Carrizalez (D-S) won by fall over Ally Sommerfeld, 1:32