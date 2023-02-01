 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monarch girls host first-ever dual meet in wrestling

  • 0

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team hosted its first-ever dual meet on January 24 at Denison High School.

A total of five D-S girls competed in action against Kuemper Catholic and Glenwood.

D-S defeated Glenwood, 30-27, while the Monarchs and Kuemper Catholic tied at 6-6, as only two matches were wrestled.

“Tonight was a great night for our program as we had a great crowd for our first home dual meet,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“We were thankful that Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic brought their girls teams to compete alongside the boys teams for their already scheduled triangular,” he added.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Angie Rivera had lone win on the mat for D-S against Glenwood, as she pinned the Rams’ Maya Rivas in 3:22 at 135 pounds.

People are also reading…

Against Kuemper, Alejandra Carrizalez tallied the only win, as she pinned the Lady Knights’ Ally Sommerfeld at 130 in 1:32.

Complete results from the meet are below.

D-S 30 Glenwood 27

100 - Open; 105 - Open; 110 - Audrina Johnson (G) won by forfeit; 115 - Open; 120 - Emily Lundvall (G) won by pin over Yarecze Rodriguez, 3:16; 125 - Open; 130 - Lu Flint-Spencer (G) won by decision over Alejandra Carrizalez, 4-3; 135 - Angie Rivera (D-S) won by fall over Maya Rivas, 3:22; 140 - McKenna Wilkes (G) won by pin over Taya Adams, 3:15; 145 - Tala Abukhait (G) won by fall over Gaby Williams, :22; 155 - Claire Miller (D-S) won by forfeit; 170 - Kasandra Barroso (D-S) won by forfeit; 190 - Taylor Totten (D-S) won by forfeit; 235 - Open

D-S 6 Kuemper Catholic 6

120 - Kyla Wiskus (KC) won by fall over Rodriguez, 5:08; 130 - Carrizalez (D-S) won by fall over Ally Sommerfeld, 1:32

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

The Big 12 has released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule. It includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, on September 16 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97. The reigning world champions were forced to withdraw the night before last year's nationals when Frazier contracted COVID-19, denying them a chance to defend their 2021 title from their first season together. 

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes deserved the game ball from the AFC title game. Travis Kelce probably did, too. But behind the scenes were Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. They had to get their star QB ready for the Bengals and help their star tight end when back spasms nearly kept him from playing, too. Their work is just beginning. 

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen star Isabeau Levito needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell's beautiful performance minutes earlier. And the 15-year-old accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women's national championship. Levito drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Recommended for you