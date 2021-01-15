Monarch girls hot from floor in non-league win over Sioux City West

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot 60 percent from the field on Monday night, as the Monarchs came away with a 70-48 nonconference basketball victory over Sioux City West at Sioux City.
It was the fifth win in six games for D-S, which improved to 8-2 overall on the year.
Leading 19-14 after one quarter, D-S outscored West 14-6 in the second to take a 33-20 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs then led 51-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Adam Mich’s D-S club was perfect from the field in the first quarter on eight shots.
"We then shot 46 percent in the second quarter, 50 percent in the third and 62 percent in the fourth, so we had a good night offensively," commented Mich, whose squad finished 1-of-6 from three-point range and 29-of-48 overall from the floor.
D-S also converted 11-of-14 free throws.
West, on the other hand, was just 8-of-29 from behind the three-point arc and 16-of-54 overall from the field for 30 percent.
Again, the big three of Hannah Neemann, Paige Andersen and Ellie Magnuson paced D-S offensively.
Neemann recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one shot block.
She scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half.
Andersen also posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards, while Magnuson added 17 points, five boards and two assists.
Andersen scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half. Magnuson netted nine first-quarter points and drained 13 of her 17 points before half.
Sophie Sonnichsen also had four points, three boards and three assists.
Cierra Kastner finished with four points, four boards, two steals and one assist.
Hannah Slater and Kira Langenfeld rounded out the scoring for D-S with two points apiece.
"The girls did a nice job attacking the basket and then finishing. West tried to dictate the tempo and speed up the game, but we didn’t get caught up in that and did a nice job of getting the ball inside when we had the advantage," Mich said.
D-S did turn the ball over 20 times for the second game in a row.
"That was too many again. And a lot of those like the game before were self-inflicted. I think we had nine turnovers in the first quarter and 12 at halftime. We did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half," remarked Mich, whose team dominated the glass by a 41-20 margin.
West also turned the ball over 16 times.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 50-26.
Kiana Schulz led D-S with 14 points and four steals. Kira Langenfeld had 13 points, nine boards and two assists.
Hannah Slater also had eight points and seven boards for the Monarchs.
Whitlee Auen added six points and four steals.