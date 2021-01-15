Monarch girls hot from floor in non-league win over Sioux City West

Neemann recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one shot block.

She scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half.

Andersen also posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards, while Magnuson added 17 points, five boards and two assists.

Andersen scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half. Magnuson netted nine first-quarter points and drained 13 of her 17 points before half.

Sophie Sonnichsen also had four points, three boards and three assists.

Cierra Kastner finished with four points, four boards, two steals and one assist.

Hannah Slater and Kira Langenfeld rounded out the scoring for D-S with two points apiece.

"The girls did a nice job attacking the basket and then finishing. West tried to dictate the tempo and speed up the game, but we didn’t get caught up in that and did a nice job of getting the ball inside when we had the advantage," Mich said.