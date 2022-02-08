Monarch girls knock off Atlantic in overtime in final home game

In a low-scoring affair, the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls pulled off a 38-32 nonconference victory in overtime against Atlantic on Friday night at Denison.

The win moved Adam Mich’s D-S squad to 9-9 overall on the season, as the Monarchs defeated Atlantic for the second time this winter campaign after a 44-31 victory in the team’s season opener back on November 23 at Atlantic.

Atlantic led 7-4 after one quarter and 19-11 at halftime. D-S then outscored the Trojans 10-2 in the third quarter to pull even at 21-21 going into the fourth.

Each team netted 11 points over the final eight minutes to force overtime at 32-32.

D-S then held Atlantic scoreless in the extra four-minute period, as the Monarchs posted six points with all six coming at the free throw line.

Kiana Schulz was 4-of-6 at the foul line, while Whitlee Auen hit both of her free throws in overtime

Both teams struggled from the field.

D-S was just 3-of-25 from three-point range (12 percent) and 12-of-51 overall from the field for 24 percent.

Atlantic, on the other hand, was 2-of-12 from behind three-point arc and 13-of-49 overall from the floor for 27 percent.

The Monarchs converted 11-of-19 free throws, while the Trojans hit just 4-of-12 foul shots.

Kira Langenfeld led the D-S girls with a double-double effort of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half.

Sophie Sonnichsen tallied eight points. Schulz finished with seven points and five boards.

Hannah Slater chipped in with four points, 11 boards and three assists.

Auen also had four points, three boards and three steals for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 19 times on the night.

Atlantic, meanwhile, committed 24 turnovers in all.

“It was a good team win for us. We knew it was going to be a tougher game than the first time we played them,” commented Mich.

“The first half wasn’t pretty for either team. We had a lot of self-inflicted turnovers, but we did a much better job of handling the ball and getting good looks,” he added.

“You know we hit 6-of-8 free throws in overtime after going 5-of-11 during regulation. That’s hard to figure out, but I’ll take it,” noted Mich.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 32-25.

Olivia Meyer led the D-S girls with 12 points, adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Lauren Bowker netted seven points. Mayah Slater also had five points, while Addison Inman had four points and nine boards.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen girls defeated Atlantic, 43-19.

Mayah Slater netted 17 points to lead D-S.

Samantha Chandler and Norah Huebert each had eight points. Lauryn Turin followed with four points.

Score by Quarters

Atlantic...........7 12 2 11 0 - 32