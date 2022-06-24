Monarch girls knock off Rams at Denison

Denison-Schleswig tallied two runs in three different innings on Monday night, as the Monarch girls came away with a 6-2 nonconference softball victory over Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Denison.

The win was the second in a row for Kevin Dau’s D-S club, which moved to .500 on the season at 11-11 overall.

MV/A-O/CO-U went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but D-S responded with two runs in its half of the first to go up 2-1.

The visiting Rams then tied it with a run in the top of the third to make it 2-2, but the Monarchs responded again with two runs in their half of the third to take the lead for good at 4-2.

MV/A-O/CO-U would not score again, while D-S would cross with two runs in the last of the sixth to make it a four-run advantage for the hosts.

D-S outhit the Rams by a 9-5 margin.

Kira Langenfeld went 2-for-3 with a triple to the right-center gap and scored twice for D-S.

Teryn Fink went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, including delivering a big two-run single with two outs in the third.

Hannah Slater went 1-for-2 with one run.

Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-3 with a run-scoring single in the sixth, while Kaitlyn Bruhn, Lauren Bowker and Ashlyn Herrig all wound up 1-for-3 at the plate.

Kaitlyn Bruhn’s hit was a double.

Kamden Bruhn also scored a run as a pinchrunner.

Norah Huebert went the distance in the circle for D-S. She gave up the two runs on five hits, struck out three and walked two for the win.

“That was probably the first time all year that we played well in all three phases of the game. We hit the ball hard all night, played solid defensively and got a good pitching effort,” commented Dau.

“Offensively, I thought we hit the ball really well tonight. Even our outs were hard hits. Defensively, that was probably the best I’ve seen us play in a long time. And Huebert gave us a good effort in the circle, so I was very pleased with how the girls played,” he added.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls rolled 14-4 over MV/A-O/CO-U on Monday.

Kaylie Baker went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run for D-S. Ashlyn Herrig also was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Mayah Slater finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Calli Korner was 1-for-2 with two runs, while Jacy Boyens went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Boyens also picked up the win in the circle.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen girls lost 6-5 to MV/A-O/CO-U on Monday at Denison.

Down 4-0, D-S scored five times in the third to take a 5-4 lead. The Rams, though, followed with two runs in the fourth for the win.