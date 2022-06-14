Monarch girls let one slip away against Kuemper Catholic

The Denison-Schleswig girls let one slip away on Thursday, as Kuemper Catholic rallied for a 5-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory in nine innings over the Monarchs at Carroll.

The loss dropped D-S to 4-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 6-6 overall.

D-S jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, as Cambri Brodersen led off with a single and Kira Langenfeld belted a two-run home run over the fence in center field.

Kuemper Catholic got one run back in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1.

Kevin Dau’s D-S club then pushed two runs across in the top of the fifth to go up 4-1, but the host Lady Knights took advantage of three D-S walks, an error and two passed balls to score three runs in their half of the fifth and tie the game at 4-4.

It stayed that way until Kuemper Catholic scored the game-winning run in the ninth.

With the bases loaded, Kuemper Catholic’s Jordan Schwabe was walked and Alexis Diercksen waltzed home with the Lady Knights’ fifth and winning run of the game.

“It was a good softball game, but we just have to do a better job of putting the ball in play and making the defense work,” commented Dau, whose team accumulated six hits, but struck out 12 times in the game.

“Defense has been solid for us, but we just had the one bad inning. Offensively, we didn’t too much after the fifth. I think we went one-two-three in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.”

“Norah (Huebert) threw a good game for us. She kept us in the game, but we just need to get more run support for her,” Dau said.

Huebert threw eight and two-thirds, allowing the five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and five walks.

For D-S, Brodersen went 2-for-3 with one run batted in and two runs scored.

Langenfeld was 1-for-4 with her two-run home run in the first. Hannah Slater went 1-for-4 with a double.

Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 1-for-4 with a double, while Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-3 at the plate.