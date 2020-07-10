Monarch girls net only two hits in loss to Lady Knights

Denison-Schleswig mustered up only two hits in a 5-0 nonconference softball loss to Kuemper Catholic on Monday night at Denison.
It was the third straight loss and fourth in five games for D-S, which fell to 3-10 overall on the year.
The game actually was called in the seventh because of an incoming storm.
Kuemper Catholic tallied single runs in the first, second and third innings, adding two more in the fourth to account for its five runs.
The Monarchs had just two singles on the night, as Cambri Brodersen and Payton Goslar each hit safely off Lady Knight pitcher Chloe Venteicher, who struck out four Monarch batters in six innings of work.
Brodersen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in one and one-third, allowing two runs on five hits.
Hailey Meseck tossed two innings. She gave up three runs on five hits.
Claire Leinen also went two and two-thirds, yielding no runs on no hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
D-S stranded a total of three runners on the bases, while Kuemper left seven runners on.
JV results
Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game, 10-4.
Kiana Schulz went 2-for-3 with a double and one run for D-S.
Emma Mendenhall also went 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Autumn Nemitz took the pitching loss in two innings. Claire Leinen also threwe three innings, as D-S fell to 6-3-2.