Monarch girls on mat compete at ESC Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team won 17 matches and lost 23 in action at the East Sac Tournament on Tuesday night at Sac City.

Claire Miller paced the D-S girls, as she went 4-0 in matches in the 155 Gold bracket with four pins to her credit.

Taylor Totten in the 190 Gold bracket took second place with a 3-1 record in her matches.

Third-place efforts went to Alejandra Carrizalez (130 Gold, 2-1) and Ana Castillo (135 Silver, 1-2).

Placing fourth for the Monarchs were Yarecze Rodriguez (120 Gold, 1-2), Taya Adams (135 Gold, 1-2) and Gaby Williams (145 Silver, 1-3).

Remigia Raymundo took home fifth place in the 145 Silver bracket with an 0-4 record.

“This was the last leg of three consecutive meets after competing Friday night at Holstein and Monday night at Council Bluffs. I thought our girls did a great job pushing through those bumps and bruises that occur and competing at Sac City,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“We took 12 wrestlers and wound up finishing fourth in team points,” he added.

“Miller highlighted the night with a 4-0 record and first-place finish. She continues to learn her strong suits and how to control her tempo during the match,” Brawner remarked.

105 Gold Moe Plen Soe 6th Place

Quarters LBF (3:09) to Olivya Mack (ESC); Consi. Semis BYE; 5th Place Match LBF (1:54) to Jordan Mulford (AUD)

120 Gold Yarecze Rodriguez

4th Place

Quarters WBF (3:27) over Dana Konz (SSO); Semis LBF (0:49) to Kyla Egli (MNW); 3rd Place Match LBF (3:13) to Alex Marnell (WIA)

130 Gold Alejandra Carrizalez 3rd Place

Quarters WBF (3:14) over Andrea Gomez (RIVI); Semis LBF (2:56) to Olivia Villegas (ESC); 3rd Place Match WBF (5:17) over Quinn Wilkinsin (SXCL)

135 Silver Ana Castillo 3rd Place

Round 1 WBF (2:36) over Kadence College (OKOB); Round 2 LBF (5:04) to Alayna Hesse (OKOB); Round 3 LBF (3:09) to Stefi Beiswenger (AUD)

135 Gold Taya Adams 4th Place

Quarters Won by Maj. Dec. (13-3) over Nyamal Tut (RIVI); Semis LBF (0:56) to Soraya Hanson (OKOB); 3rd Place Match LBF (5:20) to Marina Guadmuz (WIA)

145 Silver Jessica Cabrera

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (3:18) to Piper Fineran (CARR); Round 2 WBF (0:37) over Remigia Raymundo (DSC); Round 3 BYE; Round 4 WBF (1:02) over Gaby Williams (DSC); Round 5 LBF (1:06) to Kaitlyn Rouse (OKOB)

145 Silver Gaby Williams

4th Place

Round 1 WBF (4:31) over Remigia Raymundo (DSC); Round 2 LBF (1:44) to Kaitlyn Rouse (OKOB); Round 3 LBF (0:51) to Piper Fineran (CARR); Round 4 LBF (1:02) to Jessica Cabrera (DSC); Round 5 BYE

145 Silver Remigia Raymundo

5th Place

Round 1 LBF (4:31) to Gaby Williams (DSC); Round 2 LBF (0:37) to Jessica Cabrera (DSC); Round 3 LBF (1:02) to Kaitlyn Rouse (OKOB); Round 4 BYE; Round 5 LBF (2:40) to Piper Fineran (CARR)

155 Gold Claire Miller 1st Place

Round 1 WBF (3:53) over Avery Wintz (OKOB); Round 2 WBF (5:00) over Tyrany Mason (RIVI); Round 3 BYE; Round 4 WBF (0:33) over Dianna Ekchan (RIVI); Round 5 WBF (0:36) over Raegan Wooldridge (MNW)

170 Gold Kasandra Barroso

7th Place

Quarters LBF (1:03) to Ava Lee (WIA); Cons. Semis LBF (1:13) to Emma Grossman (CARR); 7th Place Match WBF (2:31) to Samantha Castillo (RIVI)

170 Gold Adrianna Lupian

6th Place

Quarters Lost by Decision (8-5) to Kori Sybesma (AUD); Cons. Semis WBF (3:32) over Samantha Castillo (RIVI); 5th Place Match LBF (3:20) to Emma Grossman (CARR)

190 Gold Taylor Totten

2nd Place

Round 1 WBF (1:06) over Alexis Meyer (RIVI); Round 2 WBF (3:02) over Maya Waldo (RIVI); Round 3 BYE; Round 4 LBF (2:22) to Ellisa Anderson (MNW); Round 5 WBF (0:23) over Jazzmin DeShazer (SXCL)