Monarch girls open regular season with 13-point win at Atlantic

"That was able to force Atlantic to play a little faster than they wanted to and we were able to create some turnovers as well," noted Mich, whose team forced 19 turnovers on the night, while committing 12 violations.

"It was a good win on the road to open the season. And it being a conference game made the win that much better," stated Mich, whose team will return after the Thanksgiving break for a nonconference matchup with Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U on Tuesday, November 30, at Mapleton.

On the night, D-S was 4-of-17 from three-point range and 15-of-51 overall from the field for 29 percent.

Atlantic, on the other hand, was 1-of-11 from beyond the three-point arc and 13-of-46 overall from the floor for 28 percent.

D-S went to the free throw line 21 times with 10 makes, while Atlantic was 4-of-9 at the charity line.

The Monarchs held a slim 36-34 advantage on the glass.

D-S featured a balanced scoring attack in the win.