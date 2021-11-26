Monarch girls open regular season with 13-point win at Atlantic

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls put together a strong fourth quarter on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs opened their 2021-22 basketball regular season with a 44-31 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Atlantic.
D-S struggled out of the gate, falling behind 9-3 after one quarter, but the Monarchs outscored the Trojans 13-6 in the second quarter to take a low-scoring 16-15 lead into halftime.
Atlantic posted a 10-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to force a 25-25 tie going into the final eight minutes of play.
Adam Mich’s D-S club them dominated the final quarter, outscoring the hosts by a 19-6 margin to end up with a 13-point triumph.
"It wasn’t a pretty start for us. We really struggled in the first quarter, as we made only one of 12 shots from the floor," commented Mich.
"Our shooting improved after that, and we hit six of our 12 shots in the fourth, including two three-pointers, and we were five of six at the free throw line," he added.
"We changed up our defense at halftime and went to a 1-3-1 half-court zone that we stayed with the entire second half."
"That was able to force Atlantic to play a little faster than they wanted to and we were able to create some turnovers as well," noted Mich, whose team forced 19 turnovers on the night, while committing 12 violations.
"It was a good win on the road to open the season. And it being a conference game made the win that much better," stated Mich, whose team will return after the Thanksgiving break for a nonconference matchup with Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U on Tuesday, November 30, at Mapleton.
On the night, D-S was 4-of-17 from three-point range and 15-of-51 overall from the field for 29 percent.
Atlantic, on the other hand, was 1-of-11 from beyond the three-point arc and 13-of-46 overall from the floor for 28 percent.
D-S went to the free throw line 21 times with 10 makes, while Atlantic was 4-of-9 at the charity line.
The Monarchs held a slim 36-34 advantage on the glass.
D-S featured a balanced scoring attack in the win.
Kiana Schulz paced the winners with 15 points to go with four rebounds and two steals. She netted 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Kira Langenfeld added eight points, seven boards and two assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen had eight points, four steals and three boards.
Cambri Brodersen tallied seven points with
seven boards and three steals. Hannah Slater finished with four points and four boards before fouling out in the fourth.
Olivia Meyer wound up with two points, four boards and one assist.
"Schulz had a big fourth quarter for us. Langenfeld did a lot of nice things," Mich said.
JV results
Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 44-30.
Quinlyn Bygness and Taylor Totten each scored seven points to lead the D-S attack.
Bygness also had five rebounds and four steals.
Lauren Bowker added six points.
Score by Quarters
D-S.......................3 13 9 19 - 44