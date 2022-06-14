Monarch girls place third at Battle Creek with 2-1 record

Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig softball team won two of three games to earn third place at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Tournament that took place Friday and Saturday at Battle Creek.

D-S played once on Friday and held off East Sac County for a 6-5 victory.

On Saturday, the Monarchs took on Class 1A third-ranked Newell-Fonda in a semifinal game and suffered a 17-2 loss in six innings to the Mustangs.

D-S bounced back later in the day, though, as the Monarchs picked up a big 13-1 victory in three innings over O-A/BC-IG in the tournament’s third-place matchup.

D-S moved to 8-7 overall after Saturday’s play.

D-S played seven games in five days and won five of the seven during the week.

“That’s a lot of softball in five days. Usually we have a day off between games, but it was a tough stretch with it being hot on Saturday,” commented Dau.

“We did a nice job of holding off East Sac County on Friday. The Newell-Fonda semifinal game just got away from us on Saturday after trailing only 3-2 after the first inning.”

“O-A/BC-IG helped us out in the third-place game on Saturday by booting the ball around defensively. It was very hot and I think both teams were sluggish because of that. Both teams got beat pretty good in their semifinal games and neither team had a lot of energy left in that final game,” Dau said.

vs. ESC

East Sac County outhit D-S by a 12-7 margin, but the Monarchs were able to hold off the Raiders for a 6-5 victory on Friday.

D-S went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but ESC came right back with three in the top of the second to go up 3-2.

The Monarchs tied it with a run in the bottom of the second and then took the lead for good with three runs in the third to make it 6-3.

ESC plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull to within 6-5 and left the tying run stranded on the bases in the seventh.

D-S left nine runners on, while ESC stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.

Hannah Slater went 2-for-4 with one run batted in and one run scored for D-S. Kiana Schulz also was 2-for-3.

Cambri Brodersen went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run for her team.

Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Ashlyn Herrig also was 1-for-3 with one run.

Norah Huebert started in the circle and threw two innings. She gave up three runs on six hits, struck out one and didn’t walk a batter.

Brodersen picked up the win in five innings of work in the circle, as she yielded two runs on six hits.

vs. Newell-Fonda

The D-S girls ran into a very good Newell-Fonda team in a semifinal contest on Saturday.

The Monarchs, outhit by a 13-7 margin, kept the game tight early on.

N-F went up 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but D-S came right back with two runs in its half of the first to make it 3-2.

D-S would not score again, though, as N-F plated five runs in the fourth and nine more in the sixth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Schulz went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs for D-S. Kira Langenfeld also was 2-for-2 with one run.

Brodersen went 1-for-2. Lauren Bowker and Herrig each went 1-for-2 at the plate.

Slater joined Langenfeld in scoring a run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.

N-F left seven on.

Huebert threw five and one-third in the circle and took the loss after giving up 10 runs on 10 hits with two walks.

Nemitz relieved Huebert and threw two-thirds of an inning. She allowed seven runs on three hits and walked five.

vs. O-A/BC-IG

The D-S girls wasted little time in putting away the host school in the tournament’s third-place game on Saturday.

Down 1-0 after half inning, D-S took the lead for good with two runs in its half of the first.

The Monarchs then broke the game wide open by scoring six runs in the second and five more in the third to win the game due to the 12-run rule.

D-S scored its 13 runs on seven hits.

Herrig led the way by going 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Brodersen went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs.

Bruhn went 1-for-1 with one RBI and one run scored. Teryn Fink was 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Bowker finished 1-for-2 with one run.

Huebert tossed all three innings in the circle for D-S, as she gave up the one run only two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.