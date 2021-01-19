Monarch girls pull away from Atlantic with big fourth quarter

The Denison-Schleswig girls recorded a 42-point second half on Saturday, as the Class 4A, 11th-ranked Monarchs posted a 73-49 nonconference victory at Atlantic.
Winners of two in a row and six of seven, Adam Mich’s D-S squad moved to 9-2 overall heading into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Lewis Central at Council Bluffs.
Saturday’s game was tight for three quarters, as D-S led by slim margins at 14-10 after one quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 47-40 going into the fourth.
Atlantic actually took the lead at 36-35 with just under five minutes left in the third before D-S outscored the Trojans 12-4 the rest of the way, highlighted by three-point bombs by Paige Kastner and Paige Andersen during that spurt.
The Monarchs found their offensive groove over the final eight minutes, though, outscoring the Trojans by a 26-9 margin en route to winning by 24 after making 69-percent of their shots in the fourth.
D-S shot 58 percent from the field, sinking 6-of-12 three-point baskets and connecting on 29-of-50 overall attempts.
Atlantic, meanwhile, shot just 33 percent from the field, as the Trojans were 7-of-22 from behind the three-point arc and 17-of-51 overall.
D-S was led by the one-two punch of Andersen and Hannah Neemann, whom combined for 52 of the Monarchs’ 73 points.
Andersen led her team with 29 points, including 16 in the first half alone.
She drained three of her four three-point tries and finished 11-of-17 overall from the field for 65 percent. And she was 4-of-5 at the free throw line, while finishing with six assists and five rebounds as well.
Neemann complemented Andersen with a double-double performance of 23 points and 11 boards.
Scoring 12 of her 23 points in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter alone, Neemann knocked down 10-of-16 shots from the floor for 65 percent and was 3-of-6 at the foul line in the game.
For the game, D-S was 9-of-14 at the free throw line, while Atlantic was 8-of-16 on foul shots.
Cambri Brodersen also had eight points, three boards and two assists.
Brodersen connected on back-to-back three-point tries early in the fourth that put her team up 13 at 53-41 just a few possessions into the final period.
Ellie Magnuson chipped in with six points, four boards and three steals despite battling foul trouble in the second and third quarters.
Paige Kastner had three points and three boards.
Cierra Kastner followed with two points, four boards, three assists and two steals.
Kira Langenfeld finished with two points and two assists for the Monarchs, which dominated the glass by a 36-17 margin, including grabbing 24 defensive boards that limited Atlantic to several one-and-done opportunities at the basket.
"The game was close throughout. We knew we had to find a way to slow down the Rasmussen (Haley) girl, who went in as the second-leading scorer in the conference behind Andersen," Mich said.
Rasmussen led the Trojans with 15 points, but was limited to only three after halftime due to the stellar defensive effort by Cierra Kastner and Brodersen.
"Cierra just frustrated the heck out of Rasmussen. She did a great job of making her work for everything," Mich remarked.
"Brodersen helped on her and then hit consecutive three-pointers that sparked us early in the fourth. We just got it rolling offensively in the fourth, as Neemann and Andersen were able to take the ball to the basket and finish."
"It was a nonconference win, but a good one going into our game against LC," said Mich, whose team will be playing its fifth consecutive road game and eighth in the team’s 11 games this season.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls topped Atlantic, 49-38.
Hannah Slater paced D-S with 15 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Kira Langenfeld had nine points and four boards. Autumn Nemitz chipped in with eight points.
Kiana Schulz added six points, six boards and four steals. Olivia Meyer had five points, 12 boards, three assists and two steals.
Whitlee Auen and Kaitlyn Bruhn netted four and two points, respectively.
The win moved D-S to 10-1 overall on the season.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen girls rolled over Atlantic, 40-16.
Kaylie Beam and Addison Inman each scored 11 points to lead D-S, which led 16-9 at halftime and 26-11 after three quarters.