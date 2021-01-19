Monarch girls pull away from Atlantic with big fourth quarter

Ellie Magnuson chipped in with six points, four boards and three steals despite battling foul trouble in the second and third quarters.

Paige Kastner had three points and three boards.

Cierra Kastner followed with two points, four boards, three assists and two steals.

Kira Langenfeld finished with two points and two assists for the Monarchs, which dominated the glass by a 36-17 margin, including grabbing 24 defensive boards that limited Atlantic to several one-and-done opportunities at the basket.

"The game was close throughout. We knew we had to find a way to slow down the Rasmussen (Haley) girl, who went in as the second-leading scorer in the conference behind Andersen," Mich said.

Rasmussen led the Trojans with 15 points, but was limited to only three after halftime due to the stellar defensive effort by Cierra Kastner and Brodersen.

"Cierra just frustrated the heck out of Rasmussen. She did a great job of making her work for everything," Mich remarked.