Monarch girls pull away from Lady Knights for nonconference win

The Denison-Schleswig girls doubled up Kuemper Catholic on the scoreboard in the second half on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs opened the 2022 portion of their schedule with a 54-33 victory over the Lady Knight at Denison.

The nonconference triumph improved Adam Mich’s D-S club to 6-4 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Creston at Denison.

D-S also beat Kuemper Catholic for the second time this season, following up a 53-41 conference win over the Lady Knights back on December 4 at Carroll.

The D-S girls went into halftime with a 26-19 lead and then outscored the Lady Knights by a 28-14 margin in the second half to win going away.

Kira Langenfeld paced the winners with a double-double effort of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

She scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Cambri Brodersen sank three, three-point baskets, finishing with 12 points, seven boards and three assists.

Hannah Slater chipped in with nine points, nine boards, three steals and two assists.

Whitlee Auen also had eight points, four assists, three boards and one steal.

Kiana Schulz and Olivia Meyer each had two points, while Autumn Nemitz wound up with one point for the Monarchs, which were just 3-of-14 from three-point range and 19-of-52 overall from the floor for 37 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line 34 times with 13 makes on the night.

Kuemper, on the other hand, shot just five free throws and converted only one.

The Lady Knights also struggled offensively, sinking only 4-of-21 tries from behind the three-point arc and finishing 14-of-56 overall from the field for 25 percent.

D-S, which held a slim 41-40 edge in rebounds, forced Kuemper into 18 turnovers, while committing 10 of its own.

"We were aggressive taking the ball to the basket and that created a lot of opportunities going to the free throw line. Now, we didn’t make a lot, but I like our aggressiveness," commented Mich.

"Langenfeld had a real nice fourth quarter for us with 10 points. Auen was aggressive offensively and continued to play with a lot of energy, while Brodersen had a nice all-around game and shot the ball well from the outside," he added.

"Defensively, I thought we could play man-to-man, but our 2-3 zone really caused them problems and they didn’t get a lot of second looks at the basket."

"The defense played well in giving up only 33 points. In our last meeting, Kuemper got a lot of points in transition, so our focus this time around was to make sure we got back defensively and not allow them to get out and run," Mich said.

Catherine Mayhall led Kuemper with 13 points and was the lone Lady Knight to player to reach double figures.

Score by Quarters

KC......................9 10 7 7 - 33