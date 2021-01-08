Monarch girls pull away from Lady Knights in nonconference matchup

Denison-Schleswig’s big three of Hannah Neemann, Paige Andersen and Ellie Maguson combined for 51 points on Tuesday night, as the Monarch girls earned a 56-38 non-Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.
Winners of four in a row, the Class 4A, eighth-ranked D-S girls bettered Kuemper Catholic for the second time this season in moving to 7-1 overall after eight games.
Adam Mich’s D-S club put together another stellar defensive performance, limiting Kuemper Catholic to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
The Monarchs led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 36-20 after three quarters.
For the game, D-S was 2-of-6 from three-point range and 22-of-48 overall from the floor for 46 percent.
Kuemper Catholic, on the other hand, struggled from long range, as Tyler Tryon’s Lady Knight club converted only 7-of-32 tries from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-48 attempts overall from the field for 27 percent.
D-S was 10-of-17 from the free throw line, while Kuemper Catholic hit 5-of-11 foul shots.
"Offensively, we struggled early on against their big girl in the middle, but as the game we on, I thought we were much more aggressive and took the ball strong to the basket and finished," commented Mich.
"We got big offensive nights from Neemann, Andersen and Magnuson, but I was very happy with our defense, especially the play of Cierra Kastner, Paige Kastner, Cambri Brodersen and Sophie Sonnichsen, all of whom had the tasks of playing fast against Kuemper’s outside scoring threats," he added.
"I thought we played outstanding team defense and didn’t give Kuemper a lot of good looks at the basket," noted Mich, whose team held a 37-25 advantage on the boards.
Neemann paced D-S with 21 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists. She scored 12 of her 21 points in the second half.
Andersen recorded a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, including 13 on the defensive end.
Magnuson, meanwhile, finished with a nice all-around performance of 13 points, six boards, five steals and four assists.
Magnuson netted 11 of her 13 points after halftime with both of her team’s three-point field goals after the break.
Kira Langenfeld added three points and two boards, while Brodersen finished with two points, five assists and three boards.
D-S, on the night, turned the ball over 12 times. Kuemper Catholic was guilty of 16 turnovers in the loss.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 51-30.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Addison Inman added 10 points, six boards and three steals.
Olivia Meyer also had eight points, six boards and two assists.
Whitlee Auen finished with six points and two steals. Kiana Schulz had five points, three assists and two steals.
Kira Langenfeld had four points, four boards and two assists, while Kaitlyn Bruhn had two points and two steals.