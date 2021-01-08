Monarch girls pull away from Lady Knights in nonconference matchup

Denison-Schleswig’s big three of Hannah Neemann, Paige Andersen and Ellie Maguson combined for 51 points on Tuesday night, as the Monarch girls earned a 56-38 non-Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.

Winners of four in a row, the Class 4A, eighth-ranked D-S girls bettered Kuemper Catholic for the second time this season in moving to 7-1 overall after eight games.

Adam Mich’s D-S club put together another stellar defensive performance, limiting Kuemper Catholic to single digits in each of the first three quarters.

The Monarchs led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 36-20 after three quarters.

For the game, D-S was 2-of-6 from three-point range and 22-of-48 overall from the floor for 46 percent.

Kuemper Catholic, on the other hand, struggled from long range, as Tyler Tryon’s Lady Knight club converted only 7-of-32 tries from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-48 attempts overall from the field for 27 percent.

D-S was 10-of-17 from the free throw line, while Kuemper Catholic hit 5-of-11 foul shots.