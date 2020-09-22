Monarch girls rally past Creston in five games

Marten pace the winners with 36 assists.

Neemann had a team-high 26 digs. Fink was at 15. Sonnichsen had 15 and Andersen finished with 13.

Marten also had 10 digs for the Monarchs to go with one solo block and two block assists.

Bruhn had one solo block as well. Langenfeld had three block assists.

"Our servers did a really nice job tonight, as we were able to get Creston out of system at different times," Mich said.

"We won every set that we served first, so that was to our benefit. Neemann had a big night hitting for us, but I thought we got contributions at the net from some different girls that made it difficult for Creston to just concentrate on Neemann."

"Defensively, we struggled a little bit," Mich said.

"Creston has a good middle and some athletes on the outside. They’re a scrappy bunch of kids that were relentless."