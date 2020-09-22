Monarch girls rally past Creston in five games

The Denison-Schleswig girls went on the road Thursday night and came away with a big 3-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball triumph at Creston.
The win moved McKenzie Mich’s D-S club to 3-2 in Hawkeye 10 play, 9-7 overall in matches and 23-19 in games.
D-S and Creston split the first four sets, as the Monarchs won games one (25-23) and three (25-22), while Creston captured games two (26-24) and four (25-11).
D-S then won the match with a 15-8 victory in game five.
Kaitlyn Bruhn led all D-S servers by going 21-of-21 with three aces on the night.
Teryn Fink was 19-of-20. Paige Andersen connected on 15-of-17 serves with two aces.
Kennedy Marten was 13-of-14. Hannah Neemann went 14-of-17 with seven aces and Sophie Sonnichsen was 10-of-10 with one ace.
Andersen led all Monarch hitters with 12 kills in the match. Neemann added 11 kills. Marten and Hannah Slater each had four kills.
Kira Langenfeld also had four kills for the Monarchs.
Marten pace the winners with 36 assists.
Neemann had a team-high 26 digs. Fink was at 15. Sonnichsen had 15 and Andersen finished with 13.
Marten also had 10 digs for the Monarchs to go with one solo block and two block assists.
Bruhn had one solo block as well. Langenfeld had three block assists.
"Our servers did a really nice job tonight, as we were able to get Creston out of system at different times," Mich said.
"We won every set that we served first, so that was to our benefit. Neemann had a big night hitting for us, but I thought we got contributions at the net from some different girls that made it difficult for Creston to just concentrate on Neemann."
"Defensively, we struggled a little bit," Mich said.
"Creston has a good middle and some athletes on the outside. They’re a scrappy bunch of kids that were relentless."
"Fink and Bruhn stepped up and have been playing well for us as of late. We were fortunate to come out with the win," Mich said.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-17.
Claire Leinen led all D-S servers by going 11-of-12. Leigha Brungardt was 10-of-11 with five aces.
Anna Wiges also hit all seven of her serves with one ace. Autumn Nemitz also was 7-of-7.
Wiges, Nemitz, Brungardt, Teryn Fink and Taylor Totten all had three kills.
Leinen led the team with 16 assists.
Fink had a team-high 10 digs. Ashlyn Herrig also had seven digs.
Nemitz paced the Monarchs with one solo block.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen girls won two straight games over Creston, winning 25-6, 25-19.
Whitlee Auen was 13-of-15 in serving with three aces. Elli Heiden was 12-of-12 with one ace as well.
Addison Inman and Taylor Totten each had three kills. Kaylie Baker added two kills.
Claire Leinen had a team-high seven assists in the match.
Auen led the winners with six assists. Haley Hubert had three in the match.