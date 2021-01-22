Monarch girls rally past Lady Titans with big second half

The Denison-Schleswig girls rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit on Tuesday night to pull off a 53-48 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory against Lewis Central at Council Bluffs.
Playing its fifth straight game away from home, D-S won for the third consecutive outing and picked up its seventh win in eight games, as the Class 4A, 11th-ranked Monarchs moved to 3-2 in H-10 play and 10-2 overall.
D-S trailed just 17-16 after one quarter, but was outscored 13-7 in the second, as the Lady Titans went into halftime with a 30-23 lead.
D-S had a strong start to the third quarter, though, scoring the initial nine points to take a 32-30 lead just over three minutes in.
Up 35-33 after three quarters, D-S built a lead of 10 points midway through the fourth before an LC three-point basket with 55 seconds remaining pulled the Lady Titans to within 49-48.
LC would not score again, though, as D-S would seal the game by sinking four free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Hannah Neemann made one to put D-S up 50-48. Cambri Brodersen then drained two foul shots with 15 seconds left to make it 52-48.
Then with only five seconds left, Ellie Magnuson made one of two free throw tries to make it a five-point game.
"It was a good win against a quality opponent on their home floor," commented Mich, whose team outscored LC 30-18 in the second half.
"It didn’t look good at halftime, but we talked in the locker room that we just had to have a good start to the third quarter and just start chipping away. The girls responded and it didn’t take long for us to get the lead back early in the third," he added.
"We knew LC was a good three-point shooting team and they showed that in the first half with nine threes. We defended better in the second half and gave up only three from that range, so that was a huge key for us," Mich stated.
LC was 12-of-30 from behind the the three-point arc and 17-of-46 overall from the field for 37 percent.
D-S, meanwhile, was 5-of-14 from three-point range and 19-of-43 overall from the floor for 44 percent.
The Monarchs won despite hitting only 10-of-20 free throws, while the Lady Titans went to the foul line only three times with two makes.
Neemann led the attack for D-S with a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds, as she scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Magnuson also had 16 points, four steals, two boards and two assists.
Brodersen stepped up big with 11 points and four assists. She was 3-of-4 at the free throw line, including two big makes late in the fourth.
Magnuson and Brodersen each sank two long-range bombs as well.
"Magnuson did a great job of attacking the basket and Brodersen stepped up big for us tonight," noted Mich.
Paige Andersen, who went into the game leading all H-10 scorers at just over 21 points per contest, was limited to only six points, as LC did all it could to keep the ball out of her hands.
"Andersen was frustrated at times, but we knew LC was going to throw a junk defense at her. She contributed in a lot of different areas for us, though," Mich said.
"I thought the team showed a lot of growth tonight. It’s not an easy place to play at, and I was really proud of the girls for their response in the second half after being down seven at halftime," the Monarch boss stated.
Cierra Kastner and Kira Langenfeld each tallied two points as well for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over only 10 times in the win.
JV results
Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 45-26.
Olivia Meyer led D-S with six points and six boards.
Kiana Schulz added five points. Autumn Nemitz also had five points, four boards and two steals.
Whitlee Auen had three points and two assists for the Monarchs, which fell to 10-2 overall on the season.
Freshmen results
Lewis Central earned a 42-29 win over the D-S freshmen girls.
Claire Leinen led D-S with nine points.
Addison Inman contributed seven points and Taylor Totten had three points for the Monarchs, which trailed 20-14 at halftime.