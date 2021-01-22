Monarch girls rally past Lady Titans with big second half

Then with only five seconds left, Ellie Magnuson made one of two free throw tries to make it a five-point game.

"It was a good win against a quality opponent on their home floor," commented Mich, whose team outscored LC 30-18 in the second half.

"It didn’t look good at halftime, but we talked in the locker room that we just had to have a good start to the third quarter and just start chipping away. The girls responded and it didn’t take long for us to get the lead back early in the third," he added.

"We knew LC was a good three-point shooting team and they showed that in the first half with nine threes. We defended better in the second half and gave up only three from that range, so that was a huge key for us," Mich stated.

LC was 12-of-30 from behind the the three-point arc and 17-of-46 overall from the field for 37 percent.

D-S, meanwhile, was 5-of-14 from three-point range and 19-of-43 overall from the floor for 44 percent.