Monarch girls return home from Red Oak after 3-0 loss on volleyball court

Denison-Schleswig suffered a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball setback on Tuesday night at Red Oak.

Red Oak defeated D-S 25-8, 25-11, 25-12, as the Monarchs fell to 0-9 in Hawkeye 10 play, 3-22 overall in matches and 9-56 in games played on the year.

D-S was 28-of-32 in serving on the night.

Kaitlyn Bruhn hit all six of her serves. Whitlee Auen was 7-of-8, while Kaylie Baker and Claire Leinen both were 5-of-6.

Addison Inman also was 3-of-3 at the service line.

Inman led the Monarch hitters with for kills on the night. Leinen, Bruhn, Auen and Gaby Cardenas all had one kill.

Baker led the team with eight assists and 10 digs in the match.

Anna Wiges had seven digs. Auen contributed six digs. Leinen followed with four. Ashlyn Herrig had two digs, while Cardenas and Elli Heiden each had one.

Inman and Cardenas each tallied one block assist for the Monarchs.

“Red Oak hits well on the outside and that’s where they hurt us,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach McKenzie Mich.

“I thought at times we were able to get them out of system in serving and not allowing them to get a lot of quick hits,” she added.

“Defensively, we were able to get touches on a lot of balls and made them work for points.” Mich stated.

“We also were able to get a lot of digs, but we just weren’t able to pass the ball well enough to give our hitters a chance.”

“Offensively, we struggled hitting the ball for the majority of the night,” Mich said.

“I felt that Baker had a good night. She led us in setting and digs. We were able to make adjustments at different times, but the girls seemed to panic in a lot of situations and put too much pressure on themselves,” the Monarch boss remarked.

JV results

Red Oak won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls, winning 25-12, 25-21.

Lauryn Turin led all D-S servers by hitting all eight of her attempts.

Kamden Bruhn was good on seven serves, while Elli Heiden connected on all five of her serves for the Monarchs.

Taylor Totten led her team with two kills.

Hannah Harris, Mayah Slater, Nathalie Laarman and Samantha Chandler all had one kill.

Turin paced the Monarchs with five assists.

Heiden had a team-high 13 digs.

Chandler and Norah Huebert each had five digs on the night.