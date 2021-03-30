Monarch girls return to track with fifth-place finish at Carroll

Back on the track for the first time in two years, the Denison-Schleswig girls recorded a lot of positives at the Carroll Early Bird Relays on Thursday.

Adam Mich’s D-S club tallied 62 points for fifth place in the final team standings.

Glenwood garnered the team title with 159 points with Harlan second to the Rams at a 138 total.

"It was just great to return to the track again and watch the girls compete. I was really happy for the juniors and seniors, as they got opportunities to continue to compete in the sport they enjoy," commented Mich.

"And then I was happy for our freshmen and sophomores for getting a chance to see how meets are run and how we do things," he added.

"I thought all of the girls competed well. We had some great individual efforts and I felt our relay teams performed well, especially with our handoffs."