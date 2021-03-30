Monarch girls return to track with fifth-place finish at Carroll

Back on the track for the first time in two years, the Denison-Schleswig girls recorded a lot of positives at the Carroll Early Bird Relays on Thursday.
Adam Mich’s D-S club tallied 62 points for fifth place in the final team standings.
Glenwood garnered the team title with 159 points with Harlan second to the Rams at a 138 total.
"It was just great to return to the track again and watch the girls compete. I was really happy for the juniors and seniors, as they got opportunities to continue to compete in the sport they enjoy," commented Mich.
"And then I was happy for our freshmen and sophomores for getting a chance to see how meets are run and how we do things," he added.
"I thought all of the girls competed well. We had some great individual efforts and I felt our relay teams performed well, especially with our handoffs."
"The top five in every event medaled and we had 13 events medal, so that was nice for the first meet of the year. Like I said, I thought we had a lot of positives for our first time out and now we have times and distances to build off," Mich remarked.
Hannah Slater placed second overall in the discus event with a toss of 103 feet, 11 inches.
Claire Miller ran second in the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 16.35 seconds.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Kennedy Marten, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Jamie Ibarra placed second in one minute, 15.49 seconds.
"I really like our shuttle hurdle team. We were going to win it before Ibarra hit the second-to-last hurdle and fell down before recovering to help us take second," Mich said.
"Ibarra ran a great anchor. She was fine after the race and we’re only going to get better in that event," the Monarch boss noted.
Individual thirds went to Ibarra in the 100-meter hurdles (18.29) and Bella Araujo in the 200-meter dash (29.02).
Slater added a fourth-place effort in the shot put with a throw of 32-3 1/2.
The Monarchs also ran fourth in three relays: the sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x400.
The sprint medley team of Cierra Kastner, Lauren Bowker, Araujo and Miller ran 2:02.24.
The 4x200 foursome of Bowker, Claire Leinen, Ashlyn Herrig and Lesley Chavez ran 1:58.53, while the 4x400 group of Leinen, Cambri Brodersen, Slater and Bowker finished in 4:42.50.
Individual fifth-place efforts went to Araujo in the 100-meter dash (14.16), Bruhn in the 100 hurdles (19.40) and Kastner in the 200 meters (29.65).
The Monarchs’ 4x100 relay team of Jordyn Linn, Kastner, Bruhn and Araujo ran fifth on the night in 55.78.
Final Team Standings
1. Glenwood 159; 2. Harlan 138; 3. Carroll 101; 4. Boone 63; 5. Denison-Schleswig 62; 6. Kuemper Catholic 36; 7. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 23; 8. Saydel 2