Monarch girls roll over Clarinda in Hawkeye 10

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls snapped a three-game losing streak last Friday night with a lopsided 57-21 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Clarinda at Denison.

The 36-point win improved D-S to 3-2 in the H-10 and 4-4 overall.

After racing out to a 13-5 first-quarter lead, D-S outscored Clarinda 19-2 in the second to take a 32-7 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs then opened up a 50-17 lead going into the fourth after holding an 18-10 scoring advantage in the third.

For the game, D-S was 7-of-24 from three-point range and 20-of-56 overall from the floor for 36 percent.

The Monarchs also were 10-of-18 at the free throw line.

Clarinda, on the other hand, was just 3-of-11 from behind the three-point arc and 8-of-35 overall from the field for 23 percent.

The Cardinals attempted only four free throws and made two of those.

"Our full-court press was as affective as it’s been all year. Not only did we do a good job of trapping, but we were able to create turnovers and then finish by scoring points," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, whose team forced Clarinda into 27 turnovers on the night.

"We shot better, but not great. I was happy with our seven three-point baskets. We also did a better job of taking care of the ball with 13 turnovers," he added.

"I thought Whitlee Auen came in off the bench and provided us with a lot of energy that lead to production for her."

"It was a good game for the girls. We were a lot more aggressive, both offensively and defensively," noted Mich, whose team dominated the glass by a 36-19 margin.

"We didn’t give Clarinda a lot of second-chance opportunities and that’s something that has hurt us in previous games," Mich said.

Auen led D-S with a career-high 14 points to go with four steals and three rebounds.

Cambri Brodersen added nine points, four steals, three boards and three assists.

Kiana Schulz had eight points and two boards.

Olivia Meyer added six points with two three-point baskets. She also had three boards and two steals.

Kira Langenfeld had five points and four boards. Kaitlyn Bruhn netted five points with five boards, three steals and two assists.

Hannah Slater also had five points, seven boards and three assists.

Claire Leinen sank a three-point basket for three points, while Sophie Sonnichsen had two points, four boards, one assist and one steal.

Score by Quarters

Clarinda...............5 2 10 4 - 21