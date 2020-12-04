Monarch girls roll over MV/A-O/CO-U in opener

Andersen drained three, three-point baskets en route to netting 17 of her 23 points before halftime, while Neemann had 10 of her 14 points before the break.

Ellie Magnuson added five points and seven boards. Sophie Sonnichsen also had five points and four boards.

Paige Kastner chipped in with five points. Cambri Brodersen had four points and two steals, while Emma Mendenhall finished with two points and three boards.

"We talked about stepping up defensively after the loss to Sioux City East in the pride scrimmage and I thought the girls did that tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"I thought that Brodersen, Cierra Kastner and Paige Kastner all did a great job on MV/A-O/CO-U’s Ashlyn Blake holding her to only four points," he added.

MV/A-O/CO-U had began the season 2-0 with wins over Boyer Valley and Missouri Valley, led by Blake, who scored 17 against BV and 24 against MV.

"Offensively, we wanted to be more aggressive and I thought we did a nice job of taking the ball to the basket and taking good shots," noted Mich, whose team outrebounded the Rams 31-17.