Monarch girls roll over MV/A-O/CO-U in opener

Denison-Schleswig limited Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U to single digits in all four quarters on Tuesday night, as the Monarch girls opened their 2020-21 basketball season with a convincing 57-17 nonconference victory over the Rams at Denison.
D-S showed its dominance immediately following the tip, as the Monarchs jumped ahead 17-5 after one quarter and led 37-10 at halftime.
Up 44-13 after three quarters, D-S outscored MV/A-O/CO-U 13-4 in the fourth, including 9-0 over the final six minutes of the contest.
The Rams shot just 21 percent from field, making only 2-of-15 three-point shots and finishing 7-of-33 overall from the floor.
D-S, on the other hand, shot 54 percent overall from the field. The Monarchs were 21-of-34 from two-point range and 4-of-12 from behind the three-point line.
D-S was led by the one-two punch of seniors Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann.
Andersen scored 23 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Neemann added 14 points, five boards and three steals.
Andersen and Neemann combined to score 27 of the Monarchs’ 37 points in the first half.
Andersen drained three, three-point baskets en route to netting 17 of her 23 points before halftime, while Neemann had 10 of her 14 points before the break.
Ellie Magnuson added five points and seven boards. Sophie Sonnichsen also had five points and four boards.
Paige Kastner chipped in with five points. Cambri Brodersen had four points and two steals, while Emma Mendenhall finished with two points and three boards.
"We talked about stepping up defensively after the loss to Sioux City East in the pride scrimmage and I thought the girls did that tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"I thought that Brodersen, Cierra Kastner and Paige Kastner all did a great job on MV/A-O/CO-U’s Ashlyn Blake holding her to only four points," he added.
MV/A-O/CO-U had began the season 2-0 with wins over Boyer Valley and Missouri Valley, led by Blake, who scored 17 against BV and 24 against MV.
"Offensively, we wanted to be more aggressive and I thought we did a nice job of taking the ball to the basket and taking good shots," noted Mich, whose team outrebounded the Rams 31-17.
"Overall, it was a good win. Andersen and Neemann both had good games and we got 15 points off the bench, so that was a big plus as well," Mich said.
On the night, D-S was 3-of-8 at the free throw line, while MV/A-O/CO-U was 1-of-6.
The Monarchs turned the ball over only seven times, while the Rams had 12 violations.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls topped MV/A-O/CO-U in two quarters, 22-6.
Kiana Schulz led D-S with seven points and four assists.
Addison Inman added four points. Olivia Meyer also had three points, four assists and four steals.
Score by Quarters
MV/A-O/CO-U.....5 5 3 4 - 17
D-S.....................17 20 7 13 - 57