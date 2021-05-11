Monarch girls run eighth at Hawkeye 10 track and field meet

A shorthanded Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team tallied 36 points en route to placing eighth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet on Thursday at Carroll.

Glenwood claimed the H-10 team title with 155 points,

Harlan was second with 136 and Atlantic third with 109.

Claire Miller led D-S individually, as she took second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.87 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Miller, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra continued to show improvement, placing second overall in a personal-best time of 1:11.28.

The 4x200 relay foursome of Bella Araujo, Hannah Slater, Claire Leinen and Lauren Bowker ran third overall in a season-best time of 1:52.97.

The 4x100 relay team of Araujo, Leinen, Ashlyn Herrig and Bowker took fifth in 53.46.

And, the sprint medley relay team of Leinen, Herrig, Araujo and Cambri Brodersen ran sixth in 1:59.11.