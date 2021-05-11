Monarch girls run eighth at Hawkeye 10 track and field meet

A shorthanded Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team tallied 36 points en route to placing eighth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet on Thursday at Carroll.
Glenwood claimed the H-10 team title with 155 points,
Harlan was second with 136 and Atlantic third with 109.
Claire Miller led D-S individually, as she took second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.87 seconds.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Miller, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra continued to show improvement, placing second overall in a personal-best time of 1:11.28.
The 4x200 relay foursome of Bella Araujo, Hannah Slater, Claire Leinen and Lauren Bowker ran third overall in a season-best time of 1:52.97.
The 4x100 relay team of Araujo, Leinen, Ashlyn Herrig and Bowker took fifth in 53.46.
And, the sprint medley relay team of Leinen, Herrig, Araujo and Cambri Brodersen ran sixth in 1:59.11.
"The Hawkeye 10 is loaded from top to bottom, so we knew it was going to be tough, especially since we were a little shorthanded without Cierra Kastner (illness) and Addison Inman (injury)," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"Because of that, we had to move some girls around and we had some girls compete in a few more events than they were used to, but I thought all of the girls competed well," he added.
"The shuttle hurdle team has been strong all season and they continue to get better. Miller ran great in the 100 hurdles and our 4x200 team ran well in getting third, as we went in seeded fifth, so that was nice," the Monarch boss remarked.
The H-10 meet was the final tuneup for the Class 3A state-qualifying meet set for this Thursday at Glenwood.
Final Team Standings
1. Glenwood 155; 2. Harlan 136; 3. Atlantic 109; 4. Lewis Central 102; 5. Clarinda 44; 6. Shenandoah 38.5; 7. Creston 38; 8. Denison-Schleswig 36; 9. C.B. St. Albert 33.5; 10. Kuemper Catholic 29; 11. Red Oak 20