Monarch girls run fifth at Tiger-Knight Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls rang up 72 team points to place fifth out of eight schools at Tiger-Knight Relays on Thursday at Carroll.

Atlantic was your team champion with 137 points.

Carroll took second with 112 points. Boone was third behind the Tigers with 87 points.

The D-S girls set nine personal-bests on the night, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

Claire Miller captured gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a persona-best time of 16.99 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Miller, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra also took first place with a season-best time of 1:13.68.

Hannah Slater placed second in the shot put with a toss of 32 feet, 9 inches.

The 4x200 relay team of Bella Araujo, Slater, Leinen and Lauren Bowker ran second in a loaded field in a personal-best of 1:53.93.

Slater added a third-place finish in the discus with a throw of 93-3.