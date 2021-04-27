Monarch girls run fifth at Tiger-Knight Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls rang up 72 team points to place fifth out of eight schools at Tiger-Knight Relays on Thursday at Carroll.
Atlantic was your team champion with 137 points.
Carroll took second with 112 points. Boone was third behind the Tigers with 87 points.
The D-S girls set nine personal-bests on the night, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
Claire Miller captured gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a persona-best time of 16.99 seconds.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Miller, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra also took first place with a season-best time of 1:13.68.
Hannah Slater placed second in the shot put with a toss of 32 feet, 9 inches.
The 4x200 relay team of Bella Araujo, Slater, Leinen and Lauren Bowker ran second in a loaded field in a personal-best of 1:53.93.
Slater added a third-place finish in the discus with a throw of 93-3.
The Monarchs’ sprint medley relay foursome of Araujo, Cierra Kastner, Bowker and Cambri Brodersen ran third in a season-best time of 2:00.85.
Picking up individual fourths were Ibarra in the 100 hurdles (17.91), Bowker in the 200-meter dash (29.24), Brodersen in the 400-meter dash (1:07.14) and Miller in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.24).
Juliana Barajas placed fifth with a personal-bestd of 4-6.
D-S also took fifth in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The 4x100 team of Kastner, Ashlyn Herrig, Araujo and Bowker ran 54.48, while the 4x400 foursome of Slater, Claire Leinen, Addison Inman and Brodersen circled the track in 4:32.68.
"The girls competed very well on what turned out to be a real nice night to run," commented Mich.
"We had nine personal-bests. I thought we had clean handoffs in our relays," he added.
"Miller ran her best in the 100 hurdles for first and came back with a nice effort in the 400 hurdles for fourth," Mich remarked.
Final Team Standings
1.Atlantic 137; 2. Carroll 112; 3 Boone 87; 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 81; 5. Denison-Schleswig 72; 6. Greene County 49; 7. Kuemper Catholic 30; 8. Creston 19