Monarch girls run fourth at Tri-Center meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team tallied 66 points en route to placing fourth out of 11 schools at the Tri-Center Invitational on Thursday at Neola.
Carroll High and Treynor each netted 111 points on the night, but Carroll was awarded the team championship based on having more first-place finishes.
Underwood took third overall with 88 points on another cold night to compete, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, whose team actually had 14 individuals or relay teams medal with 10 personal-best efforts.
"Lauren Bowker, Bella Araujo and Claire Miller had great all-around nights walking away with four medals between individual and relay races," commented Mich.
"Hannah Slater, Cambri Brodersen and Cierra Kastner medaled in three events and a lot of other girls medaled in one or two events as well," Mich added.
Bowker placed second in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 29.01 seconds.
Brodersen also had a personal-best in the 400-meter dash, as she placed second in 1:06.93.
D-S finished second in the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays.
The shuttle hurdle team of Miller, Kennedy Marten, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Jamie Ibarra ran a season-best effort of 1:14.29.
The 4x100 foursome of Kastner, Miller, Araujo and Bowker ran 54.60.
Bowker added a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 14.22.
The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay foursome of Kastner, Bowker, Slater and Araujo ran third in a season-best time of 1:54.22.
Picking up individual fourths were Slater in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 3 1/2 inch and Miller in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.59.
Slater’s shot put was a season-best effort.
D-S finished fourth in the sprint medley and 4x400 relays as well.
The sprint medley team of Kastner, Bruhn, Araujo and Brodersen ran 2:02.63, while the 4x400 unit of Brodersen, Claire Leinen, Slater and Miller circled the track in a season-best performance of 4:37.42.
Ibarra took fifth in the 100 hurdles in 18.61.
The 4x800 relay team of Jazmine Iglesias, Juliana Barajas, Jordyn Linn and Addi Lopez also took fifth in a season-best time of 12:37.18.
Linn wound up sixth in the 400 hurdles in a season-best time of 1;23.05, while Araujo took sixth in the 100 meters in 14.32.
Final Team Standings
1. Carroll High 111; 2. Treynor 111; 3. Underwood 88; 4. Denison-Schleswig 66; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 52; 6. AHST/Walnut 41; 7. Woodbine 35.5; 8. Tri-Center 32.25; 9. Boyer Valley 25; 10. Missouri Valley 14; 11. West Harrison 13.25