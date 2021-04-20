Monarch girls run fourth at Tri-Center meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team tallied 66 points en route to placing fourth out of 11 schools at the Tri-Center Invitational on Thursday at Neola.

Carroll High and Treynor each netted 111 points on the night, but Carroll was awarded the team championship based on having more first-place finishes.

Underwood took third overall with 88 points on another cold night to compete, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, whose team actually had 14 individuals or relay teams medal with 10 personal-best efforts.

"Lauren Bowker, Bella Araujo and Claire Miller had great all-around nights walking away with four medals between individual and relay races," commented Mich.

"Hannah Slater, Cambri Brodersen and Cierra Kastner medaled in three events and a lot of other girls medaled in one or two events as well," Mich added.

Bowker placed second in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 29.01 seconds.

Brodersen also had a personal-best in the 400-meter dash, as she placed second in 1:06.93.