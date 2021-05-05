Monarch girls run second at MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational

Placing third for D-S were Slater in the discus (90-3), Juliana Barajas in the high jump (4-6), Araujo in the 200-meter dash (28.01) and Brodersen in the 400-meter dash (1:05.74).

The D-S 4x200 relay team of Araujo, Leinen, Kastner and Slater ran third as well in 1:53.96.

Bowker ran fourth in the 100-meter dash in 14.29.

The Monarchs added fourth-place efforts in the 4x800, distance medley and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Jordyn Linn, Analuisa Cruz Nieto, Addi Lopez and Ashley Perez ran 13:08.15.

The distance medley foursome of Herrig, Lesley Chavez, Bruhn and Linn ran 5:14.83, while the 4x400 group of Slater, Bruhn, Herrig and Brodersen circled the track in 4:34.95.

Taking home individual fifth-place performances were Herrig in the high jump (4-4), Leinen in the 100 meters (14.31), Addison Inman in the 400 meters (1:08.94), Bowker in the 200 meters (28.87) and Marten in the 400 hurdles (1:17.87).