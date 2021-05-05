Monarch girls run second at MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls tallied 143.5 points to take second place out of eight schools at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto /CO-U Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.
Taking home the team title was Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central with 237 points.
Claire Miller was in on two first-place finishes to lead D-S.
Miller won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.73.
She also led off the winning shuttle hurdle relay team that took first in 1:12.57.
Other hurdlers on that team were Kennedy Marten, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Jamie Ibarra.
The 4x100 relay team of Bella Araujo, Claire Leinen, Cierra Kastner and Lauren Bowker added a gold finish in 54.25.
Picking up individual second-place finishes were Hannah Slater in the shot put (31 feet, 7 3/4 inches), Ibarra in the 100-meter hurdles (17.86) and Miller in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.59).
The Monarchs’ sprint medley relay foursome of Ashlyn Herrig, Kastner, Araujo and Cambri Brodersen ran second in a season-best of 1:59.09.
Placing third for D-S were Slater in the discus (90-3), Juliana Barajas in the high jump (4-6), Araujo in the 200-meter dash (28.01) and Brodersen in the 400-meter dash (1:05.74).
The D-S 4x200 relay team of Araujo, Leinen, Kastner and Slater ran third as well in 1:53.96.
Bowker ran fourth in the 100-meter dash in 14.29.
The Monarchs added fourth-place efforts in the 4x800, distance medley and 4x400 relays.
The 4x800 team of Jordyn Linn, Analuisa Cruz Nieto, Addi Lopez and Ashley Perez ran 13:08.15.
The distance medley foursome of Herrig, Lesley Chavez, Bruhn and Linn ran 5:14.83, while the 4x400 group of Slater, Bruhn, Herrig and Brodersen circled the track in 4:34.95.
Taking home individual fifth-place performances were Herrig in the high jump (4-4), Leinen in the 100 meters (14.31), Addison Inman in the 400 meters (1:08.94), Bowker in the 200 meters (28.87) and Marten in the 400 hurdles (1:17.87).
"The girls competed very well. We knew Kingsley-Pierson was loaded and deep, so I was happy with 143 team points and a second-place finish," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We had eight personal records on the night with a lot of girls stepping up in their events. Brodersen ran a great 400 leg in the sprint medley and ran her best in the 400. Araujo had another great night for us in her events," the Monarch boss added.
Final Team Standings
1. Kingsley-Pierson/WC 237; 2. Denison-Schleswig 143.5; 3. Lawton-Bronson 99; 4. West Monona 88; 5. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 69.5; 6. River Valley 312; 7. West Harrison 19; 8. Siouxland Christian 15