Monarch girls run sixth at Storm Lake Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran sixth and boys seventh in their respective divisions at the Storm Lake Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

In competition at the Sunrise Pointe Golf Course, the D-S girls rang up 149 team points, while the D-S boys netted 154 team points.

On the girls’ side, Spencer won the team title with 68 points, just edging second-place MOC-Floyd Valley’s total of 69 points.

On the boys’ side, MOC-Floyd Valley earned the team title with 45 points.

Algona was second to the Dutch with 71 points.

“It was an extremely tough meet. Some of the schools averaged between 40 to 70 runners. Our kids were definitely up for the challenge,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Mile paces were crazy fast today. All six of our guys ran a sub six-minute mile. There was a ton of good state competition at this meet, so it was good for our kids to see a quick start like this,” he added.

Girls’ results

Lola Mendlik paced the D-S girls on Tuesday, placing third overall out of 72 runners in a time

of 20 minutes, 51.22 seconds.

Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman and Spencer’s Peyton Morey were one-two in 19:23.14 and 20:30.60, respectively.

Charlotte Schrum ran 21st for D-S in 22:23.59.

Ana Vazquez ran 30th in 23:07.92.

She was followed by Claire Miller (42nd, 24:08.30), Emily Bahnsen (53rd, 25:14.39), Nadia Medina (56th, 26:02.29) and Lauren Bowker (57th, 26:08.27).

Boys’ results

Leo Flores was the top runner for D-S on Tuesday, as the senior finished 13th overall out of 72 runners in 17:50.45.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s Isaiah Hulshof and Trevor Mirande went one-two individually in 16:47.91 and 16:54.76, respectively.

Richard Gonzalez ran 18th for the Monarchs in 18:09.13. Ethan Perrien turned in a time of 18:37.99 for 25th.

He was followed by Ivan Ledesma (53rd, 19:48.81), Brian Ibarra (54th, 19:51.65), Ethan Olsen (55th, 19:53.95) and Chris Campos (69th, 21:15.66).

Other D-S results from Tuesday’s meet are as follows:

Junior Varsity Girls

11. Alexa Tremblay, 24:28.43; 35. Jazmine Iglesias, 26:45.90; 38. Abby Gutierrez, 27:28.63; 51. Andrea Flores, 28:47.01; 54. Christell Salazar, 28:54.71; 56. Adrianna Lupian, 29:05.99; 87. Ashley Perez, 34:00.56; 93. Jessica Cabrera, 40:36.57. Team: Sixth (154 points)

Junior Varsity Boys

35. Carlos Zamago, 22:05.21; 47. Juan Diaz, 22:49.79; 71. Brody Skarin, 24:27.66. Team: No team score

Middle School Girls

5. Ali Ullrich, 13:41.03; 10. Jenna Meadows, 14:41.32

Middle School Boys

2. Kevin Sanchez, 11:16.27; 11. Giovany Gomez, 12:34.68; 15. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 13:02.36; 17. Anthony Valtierra, 13:04.66; 18. Raul Salas, 13:06.90

Final Team Standings

Varsity Girls

1. Spencer 68; 2. MOC-Floyd Valley 69; 3. Harlan 70; 4. Cherokee 94; 5. Le Mars 135; 6. Denison-Schleswig 149; 7. Orange City Unity Christian 155; 8. Spirit Lake 225

Varsity Boys

1. MOC-Floyd Valley 45; 2. Algona 71; 3. Orange City Unity Christian 107; 4. Le Mars 124; 5. Harlan 135; 6. Spirit Lake 136; 7. Denison-Schleswig 154; 8. Spencer 166

Junior Varsity Girls