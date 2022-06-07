Monarch girls runnerup at Storm Lake Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig softball team went 1-1 in games to take second place at the Storm Lake Invitational on Saturday.

In game one, D-S picked up a 9-2 victory over AHST/Walnut.

D-S then took on Storm Lake in the championship game and suffered a tough 7-6 loss to the Tornadoes.

The split left Kevin Dau’s D-S club at 3-5 overall on the season.

vs. AHST/W

Down 2-1 early on, the D-S girls rallied for eight runs combined in the third and fourth innings to pull out the win over AHST/Walnut in game one on Saturday morning.

D-S plated five runs in the bottom of the third to go up 6-2. The Monarchs then pushed three more runs across in the fourth to make it 9-2.

D-S had eight hits to six for AHST/W.

Kira Langenfeld went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for D-S.

Teryn Fink was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Hannah Slater was 1-for-2 with two runs.

Kiana Schulz finished 1-for-2 with one RBI in the win. Cambri Brodersen also went 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while Jordyn Linn was 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Norah Huebert threw all six innings for D-S, as she gave up the two runs on six hits, struck out six and walked only one.

D-S, which stranded five runners on the bases, had a total of seven stolen bases in the win.

Linn and Lauren Bowker each stole two bases, while Langenfeld, Fink and Ashlyn Herrig all had one.

vs. Storm Lake

D-S and Storm Lake met for the championship on Saturday afternoon.

Down 4-1 after four innings, D-S plated four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

The Monarchs pushed another run across in the top of the seventh for a 6-4 advantage, but the host Tornadoes scored three runs in the last of the seventh to pull out the win and tournament title.

D-S had nine hits to seven for Storm Lake.

Langenfeld paced the Monarchs at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs batted in and two runs scored.

Brodersen was 2-for-4 with two runs. Schulz also went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Slater finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 1-for-3, while Mayah Slater wound up 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs, which left four girls on the bases.

Storm Lake stranded a total of five runners.