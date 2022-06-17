Monarch girls split Hawkeye 10 twinbill with Clarinda

Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig softball team traveled to Clarinda for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader on Monday night and returned home with a split.

D-S won the opener, 6-2, but dropped a 7-4 decision to the host Cardinals in game two.

The split left D-S at 5-5 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-8 overall on the season.

Game one

The D-S girls collected nine hits and took advantage of four Clarinda errors, as the Monarchs won the opening game by four runs.

D-S plated single runs in the first three innings for a 3-1 lead. A single run in the fifth and two more in the sixth put the Monarchs up 6-1 before the Cardinals scored the game’s final run in the last of the seventh.

Teryn Fink went 2-for-4 with one run batted in for D-S. Ashlyn Herrig also went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.

Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the third inning, as she scored twice in the game.

The home run was her team-leading fifth of the season.

Hannah Slater was 1-for-4 with one RBI.

Kiana Schulz went 1-for-2. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Autumn Nemitz wound up 1-for-4 as well.

Norah Huebert threw all seven innings for D-S, as she gave up two runs on seven hits, struck out one and walked three Cardinal batters.

“Clarinda helped us out defensively with four errors and we took advantage of those. We had nine hits, but they were spaced out,” commented Dau.

“Huebert kept Clarinda in check for the majority of the game. Our defense played good behind her,” he added.

Game two

D-S fell behind right away in game two, as Clarinda scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Down 4-0 after three innings, D-S pushed three runs across in the top of the fourth to make it 4-3.

The Monarchs then then tied it at 4-4 with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Cardinals plated three runs in the last of the sixth to go up three.

Just like in game one, D-S had nine hits on the offensive end.

Fink led the way by going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Kaitlyn Bruhn was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Cambri Brodersen went 1-for-4.

Kiana Schulz went 1-for-4 with a double.

Jordyn Linn was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Nemitz and Herrig each went 1-for-3.

Huebert started in the circle.

She went five and one-third, allowing seven runs on eight hits, struck out two and walked four.

Brodersen tossed two-thirds of an inning in relief. She allowed only one hit and walked one.

“We spotted them three runs in the first after an error and three walks, so we fell down right away,” Dau said.

“We battled back with three in the fourth and tied it in the sixth, but they (Clarinda) were able to get three runs in their half of the sixth for the win,” he added.