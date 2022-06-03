Monarch girls split with Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 play

Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig varsity softball team earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference split on Tuesday night at Glenwood.

D-S won a tight opener by a 2-1 final, while Glenwood came back with a 4-2 victory in game two.

The split left the Monarchs at 1-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-1 overall on the season.

Game one

The first game was tight throughout in what turned out to be a duel in the circle by freshmen pitchers Norah Huebert of D-S and Allison Koontz of Glenwood.

Tuesday’s initial game was scoreless through six innings.

D-S then plated both of its runs in the top of the seventh and limited Glenwood to one run in its final at bat for the triumph.

The one run came on Glenwood’s only hit of the game, a solo home run by the Rams’ Coryl Matheny.

Huebert went the distance for D-S, striking out eight batters and walking only one.

Koontz, on the other hand, went all seven innings, yielding the two runs on three hits with 14 strikeouts to her credit with two walks.

Kaitlyn Bruhn went 1-for-3 at the plate for D-S with one run. Lauren Bowker was 1-for-3 with one run batted in. Autumn Nemitz also was 1-for-3.

Hannah Slater was credited with one RBI for the winners, while Ashlyn Herrig added a run for the Monarchs as a pinchrunner.

“A great game between a pair of freshmen pitchers. Huebert threw really well and held Glenwood in check for six-plus innings. I was really impressed with her composure and attitude in the circle,” commented Dau.

“It was just a real good game. Not a lot of hits and good defense, though,” he added.

Game two

The nightcap was tight also with the two teams combining for only seven hits.

D-S outhit Glenwood by a 4-3 margin, but the Monarchs stranded a total of 12 runners on the bases and struck out 16 times off a pair of Ram pitchers.

Glenwood went up 2-0 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.

D-S came right back with two runs in the top of the third to tie the game at 2-2.

Glenwood then took the lead for good with the game’s final two runs in the last of the sixth.

Slater went 1-for-2 with a double for D-S.

Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.

Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 1-for-3, while Nemitz also was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Monarchs.

Huebert threw in the circle for D-S.

She gave up the four runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

Eighth-grade pitcher Brynn Schrock started in the circle for the Glenwood. She gave up two runs on no hits, struck out five and walked six in two and one-third.

Koontz then threw four and two-thirds in relief, yielding no runs on four hits with 11 Ks and two walks.

“Game two was another good game. We fell down 2-0. Tied it up and then they were able to push two across in the sixth,” Dau said.

“Again, Huebert threw well for us. I didn’t know for sure if she could go all 14 innings, but she did and that impressed me,” he added.

“After striking out 14 times in game one, we struck out 16 times in game two. That’s 30 strikeouts and something we have to address.”