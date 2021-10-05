Monarch girls suffer 3-0 loss to Tigers in Hawkeye 10

Red Oak stayed in contention for the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball title on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

Red Oak swept the Monarchs 25-14, 25-12, 25-14, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S squad fell to 0-7 in Hawkeye 10 play, 4-19 overall in matches and 14-47 in games.

With the win, Red Oak improved to 5-1 in the H-10 for second place and moved to 13-9 overall on the year.

Kaitlyn Bruhn went 11-of-11 in serving with one ace to lead D-S. Kaylie Baker was 7-of-7. Sophie Sonnichsen also was 7-of-8.

Teryn Fink finished 6-of-6 and Claire Leinen was 6-of-7.

Hannah Slater paced the Monarch hitters with six kills.

Bruhn and Addison Inman each had two kills for the hosts.

Leinen led D-S with 10 setting assists.

Fink had a team-high eight digs. Leinen and Sonnichsen each had five, while Bruhn and Anna Wiges each tallied four digs.