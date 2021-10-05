Monarch girls suffer 3-0 loss to Tigers in Hawkeye 10

Red Oak stayed in contention for the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball title on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.
Red Oak swept the Monarchs 25-14, 25-12, 25-14, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S squad fell to 0-7 in Hawkeye 10 play, 4-19 overall in matches and 14-47 in games.
With the win, Red Oak improved to 5-1 in the H-10 for second place and moved to 13-9 overall on the year.
Kaitlyn Bruhn went 11-of-11 in serving with one ace to lead D-S. Kaylie Baker was 7-of-7. Sophie Sonnichsen also was 7-of-8.
Teryn Fink finished 6-of-6 and Claire Leinen was 6-of-7.
Hannah Slater paced the Monarch hitters with six kills.
Bruhn and Addison Inman each had two kills for the hosts.
Leinen led D-S with 10 setting assists.
Fink had a team-high eight digs. Leinen and Sonnichsen each had five, while Bruhn and Anna Wiges each tallied four digs.
Bruhn, Inman and Kira Langenfeld all had two block assists in the match.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls swept Red Oak 25-12, 25-23.
Whitlee Auen led all D-S servers, hitting 10-of-11 attempts with one ace.
Ashlyn Herrig was 9-of-10. Kaylie Baker also was 8-of-8.
Jordyn Linn and Addison Inman each tallied four kills. Zoey Beery had three kills.
Baker contributed a team-high nine assists.
Auen had a team-high 16 digs. Herrig added 11 digs.
Leigha Brungardt also had one solo block for the Monarchs.
Freshmen results
Red Oak defeated the D-S freshmen, winning 26-24, 25-13.