Monarch girls suffer Hawkeye 10 loss at Atlantic

Atlantic eighth-grade pitcher Zoey Kirchhoff limited Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig softball team to only four hits and struck out 10 Monarch batters in an 8-2 victory for the Trojans on Thursday night at Atlantic.

The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 5-7 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and 9-10 overall on the season.

It also was the second setback for D-S to Atlantic this summer campaign, following up a 9-3 loss to the Trojans back on June 1 at Denison.

Thursday’s game was tight until Atlantic broke it open late.

D-S scored its initial run in the top of the fourth to pull to within 2-1, but then Atlantic plated two runs in the last of the fifth to make it 4-1.

The Trojans then pushed four runs across in their half of the sixth to make it 8-1. The Monarchs scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

All four D-S hits were singles.

Cambri Brodersen, Hannah Slater, Kiana Schulz and Lauren Bowker all hit safely for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.

Kira Langenfeld and Teryn Fink each scored a run for D-S.

Brodersen got the call in the circle for D-S after freshman pitcher Norah Huebert didn’t dress after suffering a high ankle sprain against Harlan on Tuesday night at Denison.

Brodersen threw six innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks.

“Brodersen threw well, but she hasn’t pitched six innings all year and you could tell she got tired and a little frustrated,” commented Dau.

“It was a one-run game in the middle innings, but walks and errors just came back to haunt us,” he added.