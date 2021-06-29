Monarch girls suffer three losses at Spencer Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls went 0-3 in games at the Spencer Softball Invitational on Friday.
Kevin Dau’s D-S squad lost its opener to Le Mars by an 11-2 final.
The Monarchs then lost 13-8 to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and 11-5 to Spencer.
After Friday, D-S fell to 16-11 overall on the year.
"We just didn’t play very well all day. We really struggled in all three facets of the game and the results showed that," commented Dau.
vs. Le Mars
Le Mars outhit D-S by a 13-7 margin, as the Monarchs scored both of their runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead at the time.
D-S would not score again, though, as Le Mars plated five runs in the top of the fourth to go up 6-2.
The Bulldogs then got one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Paige Kastner went 2-for-4 with one run for D-S. Hannah Slater was 2-for-3. Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Kiana Schulz also was 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Cambri Brodersen finished 1-for-3.
Kennedy Marten joined Kastner in scoring runs.
Claire Leinen started in the circle and tossed five and one-third before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.
She did not return the rest of the day.
Leinen gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked three.
vs. BH/RV
D-S collected eight hits against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and jumped up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
BH/RV came right back with five runs in the top of the second for a 5-3 lead. D-S, though, then tied it with a pair of runs in its half of the second.
BH/RV scored once in the third and two more in the fourth to go up 8-5, but the Monarchs would tie the game again with three runs in their half of the fourth.
BH/RV then pushed five runs across in the top of the fifth.
Leading D-S at the plate was Langenfeld, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Kastner went 1-for-2 with two runs. Schulz was 1-for-3 with one run.
Slater finished 1-for-4 with one run. Teryn Fink went 1-for-2 with one run and Brodersen wound up 1-for-2 with two runs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.
BH/RV left five girls on the bases.
Hailey Meseck opened in the circle for D-S and took the loss in five innings of work. She gave up 13 runs on 14 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Autumn Nemitz also threw one inning and allowed one hit.
vs. Spencer
The D-S girls wrapped up play at Spencer with an 11-5 loss to the host Tigers.
Spencer outhit D-S by a 10-8 margin.
Spencer scored two runs in the bottom of the first with three more in the second for an early 5-0 lead.
D-S then scored all five of its runs in the top of the fifth to tie it at 5-5, but the Tigers then plated four runs in their half of the fifth to go up 9-5.
Spencer then ended the scoring with two runs in the last of the sixth to go up by six.
Schulz paced the Monarch batters by going 3-for-3 with one run.
Brodersen was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Kastner went 1-for-3. Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with one run.
Emma Mendenhall also was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Delaney Lutz also was 1-for-1 for the Monarchs.
Nemitz tossed one inning, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk.
Meseck threw four and two-thirds innings, yielding seven runs on four hits with two Ks and one walk.
Spencer blasted three home runs in the game, as three different Tigers accomplished that feat.