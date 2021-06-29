Monarch girls suffer three losses at Spencer Invitational

Kiana Schulz also was 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Cambri Brodersen finished 1-for-3.

Kennedy Marten joined Kastner in scoring runs.

Claire Leinen started in the circle and tossed five and one-third before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

She did not return the rest of the day.

Leinen gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked three.

vs. BH/RV

D-S collected eight hits against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and jumped up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

BH/RV came right back with five runs in the top of the second for a 5-3 lead. D-S, though, then tied it with a pair of runs in its half of the second.

BH/RV scored once in the third and two more in the fourth to go up 8-5, but the Monarchs would tie the game again with three runs in their half of the fourth.

BH/RV then pushed five runs across in the top of the fifth.