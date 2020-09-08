Monarch girls sweep Shenandoah in H-10 competition

Denison-Schleswig’s Hannah Neemann, Ellie Magnuson and Paige Andersen combined for 36 kills on Thursday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 3-0 sweep of Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action at Denison.
D-S defeated the visiting Fillies 25-13, 25-13, 25-15.
It was the home opener for D-S, which improved to 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10, while moving to 4-1 in matches and 10-3 in games on the year.
Neemann paced D-S with 13 kills. Magnuson and Andersen each had seven kills.
Kira Langenfeld added five kills and Hannah Slater finished with three.
At the service line, Magnuson went 16-of-17 with five aces. Slater was 13-of-14. Kennedy Marten finished 13-of-1 with three aces and Andersen was 11-of-12.
Marten paced the Monarchs with 33 assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen had a team-high 12 digs, while Andersen was two back with 10. Neemann had six digs as well.
Andersen led her team with one solo block and one block assist.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls won two of three games from Shenandoah.
D-S won 15-25, 25-11, 15-6.
Autumn Nemitz led the Monarchs with seven kills. Hannah Slater had five kills.
Claire Leinen also had 19 assists. Ashlyn Herrig led the team with 12 digs.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen defeated Shenandoah 25-23, 25-19.
Taylor Totten led D-S with three kills. Addison Inman and Kiana Schulz each had two.
Leinen also had four assists. Whitlee Auen contributed nine digs.
Kaylie Baker was 12-of-12 in serving with three aces to her credit.