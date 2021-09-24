Monarch girls swept by ranked Glenwood in Hawkeye 10

"In game three, we were more aggressive in our serving and hitting and took advantage of what we could control," she added.

"You could see we played with a lot more confidence in the third set. With that, we were able to get Glenwood out of system a little more."

"Glenwood has a very good team. They had a couple of big blockers and that kept us from getting a lot of spiking opportunities at the net, which led to a lot of freeballs," Marten said.

According to Marten, Monarch head coach McKenzie Mich had surgery on Monday to repair a torn achilles and will be sidelined two weeks.

JV results

Glenwood won two straight games over the D-S junior varsity girls.

The Rams won 25-23, 25-10.

Kaylie Baker paced all D-S servers by going 8-of-8 with one ace.

Ashlyn Herrig was 6-of-6 with one ace.

Whitlee Auen led the Monarchs with four kills.