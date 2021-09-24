Monarch girls swept by ranked Glenwood in Hawkeye 10

Class 4A, sixth-ranked Glenwood defeated Denison-Schleswig 3-0 in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Glenwood.
The hosts earned a 25-8, 25-9, 25-21 victory, as the Rams improved to 6-0 in the H-10 and 17-2 overall in matches.
With the loss, D-S fell to 0-6 in conference play, 4-18 overall in matches and 14-44 in games.
Claire Leinen led all D-S servers by going 8-of-9 with three aces.
Anna Wiges was 6-of-7 with one ace. Teryn Fink also was 6-of-7 with one ace. Kaylie Baker was 6-of-6.
Hannah Slater paced the Monarch hitters with three kills. Kira Langenfeld, Addison Inman, Leinen and Autumn Nemitz all had two kills.
Baker had a team-high six assists. Leinen added four.
Wiges and Sophie Sonnichsen each had seven digs. Leinen contributed five digs. Inman, Baker and Fink all had four digs for the Monarchs.
Langenfeld also had one solo block. Leinen and Kaitlyn Bruhn each had one block assist.
"The girls went into the match a little nervous and that showed in games one and two," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Dana Marten.
"In game three, we were more aggressive in our serving and hitting and took advantage of what we could control," she added.
"You could see we played with a lot more confidence in the third set. With that, we were able to get Glenwood out of system a little more."
"Glenwood has a very good team. They had a couple of big blockers and that kept us from getting a lot of spiking opportunities at the net, which led to a lot of freeballs," Marten said.
According to Marten, Monarch head coach McKenzie Mich had surgery on Monday to repair a torn achilles and will be sidelined two weeks.
JV results
Glenwood won two straight games over the D-S junior varsity girls.
The Rams won 25-23, 25-10.
Kaylie Baker paced all D-S servers by going 8-of-8 with one ace.
Ashlyn Herrig was 6-of-6 with one ace.
Whitlee Auen led the Monarchs with four kills.
Jordyn Linn had three kills and Zoey Beery had two kills.