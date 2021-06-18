Monarch girls take two from Clarinda in conference softball

Brodersen then grounded out to Clarinda’s third baseman, but the throw to first allowed Fink to score the winning run for the Monarchs with no play at the plate.

"Again, we got out to a big lead and had to battle to get the win. That’s what I liked to see, though. The girls fought and fought and found a way to get the win," Dau said.

"Meseck had a great sacrifice bunt to move our runners up after she came into pitch for Leinen in the seventh.

Meseck entered the game after Leinen walked two straight batters to start the seventh for Clarinda.

"She got a flyout to Langenfeld at third for the first out and then Fink fielded a hard grounder, tagged the runner going to second and threw to first for the double play to keep the game tied," Dau remarked.

D-S had 10 hits.

Kastner went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases

Slater was 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run in the fourth, two RBIs and two runs. Schulz finished 2-for-4 with a triple and one run.