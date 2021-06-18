Monarch girls take two from Clarinda in conference softball

The Denison-Schleswig girls earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of Clarinda in varsity softball action on Monday night at Denison.
D-S jumped up 8-1 in game one and held on for an 8-5 victory. Then in game two, the Monarchs tallied a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 10-9 triumph over the visiting Cardinals.
The sweep moved D-S to 8-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 13-5 overall, as the Monarchs won for the fourth straight contest.
Game one
Kevin Dau’s D-S club collected 10 hits in the opener, as the Monarchs scored a lot early en route to a 7-0 lead after three innings.
D-S led 8-1 after five innings when Clarinda plated four runs in the top of the sixth to get back to within three runs.
"Yeah, we got out to a big lead and then we started throwing the ball around and allowed them to get back in the game," commented Dau.
"Instead of putting them away, we just gave Clarinda too many extra chances and they took advantage," he added.
"I thought we hit the ball really well. We had a few two-out hits that scored runs for us. Claire Leinen threw all seven innings and threw well for the most part with eight strikeouts," Dau stated.
Leinen gave up five runs on six hits with two walks to go with her eight Ks.
D-S had 10 hits in the win.
Kiana Schulz went 3-for-4 with a double and one run batted in. Teryn Fink was 2-for-3 with one run. Kennedy Marten was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Hannah Slater went 1-for-4 with one RBI in the win. Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Leinen finished 1-for-3, while Cambri Brodersen was 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run.
Paige Kastner also stole two bases and crossed home plate twice for the Monarchs.
Game two
The nightcap ended up being a high-scoring affair.
D-S led 7-4 after four innings, but Clarinda rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.
D-S then scored twice in the last of the sixth to go back up at 9-8. Clarinda then scored once in the top of the seventh to force a 9-9 tie, setting up the Monarchs’ final at bat for the win.
Fink and Marten started the inning with back-to-back singles. Hailey Meseck then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt moving Fink to third and Marten to second with one out.
Brodersen then grounded out to Clarinda’s third baseman, but the throw to first allowed Fink to score the winning run for the Monarchs with no play at the plate.
"Again, we got out to a big lead and had to battle to get the win. That’s what I liked to see, though. The girls fought and fought and found a way to get the win," Dau said.
"Meseck had a great sacrifice bunt to move our runners up after she came into pitch for Leinen in the seventh.
Meseck entered the game after Leinen walked two straight batters to start the seventh for Clarinda.
"She got a flyout to Langenfeld at third for the first out and then Fink fielded a hard grounder, tagged the runner going to second and threw to first for the double play to keep the game tied," Dau remarked.
D-S had 10 hits.
Kastner went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases
Slater was 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run in the fourth, two RBIs and two runs. Schulz finished 2-for-4 with a triple and one run.
Marten also was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Fink went 1-for-3 and scored the game-winning run, while Leinen wound up 1-for-2 with one RBI.