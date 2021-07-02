Monarch girls take two from Red Oak in Hawkeye 10

The Denison-Schleswig softball team traveled to Red Oak on Monday night and returned home with a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep.
D-S shut out Red Oak 10-0 in six innings in game one. The Monarchs then picked up a 7-1 victory in game two, as Kevin Dau’s club improved to 12-4 in H-10 play and 18-11 overall on the season.
"The girls played really well. We hit the ball well in both games and played great defense in both," commented Dau.
"I thought Claire (Leinen) threw well in both games. She didn’t give up a lot of hits and our defense was solid behind her in both games," he added.
"Two big wins in the conference that keeps us near the top of the standings," Dau remarked.
Game one
D-S pounded out 14 hits in game one, as seven different Monarch batters hit safely with six of those collecting two or more hits.
Meanwhile, Red Oak had just two hits off two D-S pitchers.
D-S raced out to a 9-0 lead after three innings, scoring three runs in the first, one in the second and five more in the third frame.
After two scoreless innings, the Monarchs pushed one run across in the sixth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.
Hannah Slater powered the hitting attack for D-S by going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five runs batted in.
Her homer was a three-run shot with two outs in the first inning, according to Dau.
Kennedy Marten went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Kira Langenfeld was 2-for-4 with one run.
Kiana Schulz went 2-for-4 with one run as well. Teryn Fink finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Cambri Brodersen also was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two stolen bases.
Paige Kastner wound up 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run for the Monarchs, which had a total of seven stolen bases in the win.
Claire Leinen started in the circle for D-S and tossed five innings, allowing no runs on only two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Hailey Meseck tossed one inning in relief for the Monarchs.
Game two
D-S ouhit Red Oak by a 10-3 margin in the second contest en route to a 7-1 triumph over the host Tigers.
The Monarchs jumped up 5-0 before Red Oak scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-1.
D-S then got two more runs in the sixth to end the scoring.
Marten went 2-for-4 with one run. Langenfeld was 2-for-4 with a triple and one run. Brodersen also went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Schulz finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run as well.
Slater went 1-for-4, while Leinen was 1-for-2 with two runs. Delaney Lutz also was 1-for-1.
Leinen threw all seven innings for the win, as she gave up the one run on only three hits with five Ks and one walk.