Monarch girls take two from Red Oak in Hawkeye 10

The Denison-Schleswig softball team traveled to Red Oak on Monday night and returned home with a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep.

D-S shut out Red Oak 10-0 in six innings in game one. The Monarchs then picked up a 7-1 victory in game two, as Kevin Dau’s club improved to 12-4 in H-10 play and 18-11 overall on the season.

"The girls played really well. We hit the ball well in both games and played great defense in both," commented Dau.

"I thought Claire (Leinen) threw well in both games. She didn’t give up a lot of hits and our defense was solid behind her in both games," he added.

"Two big wins in the conference that keeps us near the top of the standings," Dau remarked.

Game one

D-S pounded out 14 hits in game one, as seven different Monarch batters hit safely with six of those collecting two or more hits.

Meanwhile, Red Oak had just two hits off two D-S pitchers.