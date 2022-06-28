Monarch girls win two of four games at Spencer Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig softball team went 2-2 in four games at the Spencer Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, D-S lost a 14-2 decision to Le Mars and bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Then on Saturday, Kevin Dau’s D-S club earned a 6-1 triumph over Sheldon in its first contest, but then suffered a 6-0 loss to Spencer in the team’s final game.

By winning two and dropping two, the Monarchs moved to 14-15 overall on the season.

“After all said and done, we played well in two games and not that well in two others,” commented Dau.

“The games we won we played really well defensively, but we had a few mistakes defensively in the two games we lost,” he added.

“It was nice to get two victories, but we just weren’t very consistent and that’s what we’re looking for down the stretch,” Dau remarked.

vs. Le Mars

The D-S girls opened play at Spencer on Friday with a 14-2 loss in five innings to Le Mars.

The Monarchs managed only five hits in the defeat.

Ashlyn Herrig went 2-for-2 with one run scored for D-S. Cambri Brodersen went 1-for-3 with a double and one run.

Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-3, while Kiana Schulz finished 1-for-2.

Brodersen threw two innings in the circle, allowing seven runs on four hits with four walks.

Norah Huebert tossed three innings for the Monarchs, yielding seven runs on seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.

vs. B-H/RV

The D-S girls responded from the loss to Le Mars with a 5-1 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in their second game on Friday.

Just like in game one, D-S put together an attack of five hits.

Kaitlyn Bruhn paced the Monarchs by going 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Teryn Fink went 1-for-3 with a triple and one run, while Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-3 with one RBI in the win.

Huebert went all seven innings in the circle, as she gave up the one run on five hits, struck out one and walked three in throwing 76 total pitches.

vs. Sheldon

The D-S girls returned to Spencer on Saturday morning and picked up a 6-1 victory over Sheldon.

After a scoreless first inning, D-S plated five runs in the top of the second inning and tallied the game’s final one run in the third.

D-S had eight hits in the win.

Brodersen went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles for the Monarchs. Herrig was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Langenfeld went 1-for-3 with one run. Schulz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Lauren Bowker finished 1-for-1 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Nemitz wound up 1-for-3 at the plate.

Huebert threw six innings in the circle for the Monarchs. She allowed the one run on only four hits, struck out one and walked one in throwing a total of 77 pitches.

vs. Spencer

The D-S girls concluded play in the tournament with a 6-0 loss to Spencer on Saturday afternoon.

Spencer scored all of its runs in three innings, netting two in the second, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

The Monarchs managed only one hit, as Nemitz was 1-for-2 with a single.