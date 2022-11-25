Monarch girls' wrestling team set to take the mat

The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union in January voted to sanction wrestling.

With that, the 2022-23 season will feature over 100 schools hosting wrestling programs.

Denison-Schleswig will be among the 100, as 25 girls have signed up to participate in the inaugural history-making first season under head coach Jacob Brawner, who also will begin his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Monarch boys.

There will be one classification for the 2022-23 season with four postseason regional meets across the state set for January 27, 2023, and the individual state tournament scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at the Xtream Arena at Coralville.

“Through the first two weeks of practice, the girls have shown that they aren’t afraid to work hard and fight through the beginning of the year soreness and newness of a sport,” commented Brawner.

“They seem resilient and eager to learn. I’ve been very impressed by how well they listen and apply what we teach as well as how they help each other,” he added.

“Our girls are going out for wrestling for a variety of reasons. Some want to try something new. Some want to test themselves mentally or physically, while others want to make history and wrestle on the first girls’ team in school history.”

“Everyone’s individual goals might look different, but wrestling also is a team sport,” noted Brawner, who stated that the Monarchs will more than likely have 11 or 12 competition dates on the schedule prior to regional competition.

Seniors out are Aida Gonzalez, Claire Miller, Gabriela Williams, Beyonce Carrasco, Alejandro Carrizales, Ary Medrano and Marissa Perez.

Members of the junior class are Taya Adams, Jessica Cabrera, Adrianna Lupian, Aremy Santos, Harmony Holt, Ally Reisz, Moe Plen Soe and Taylor Totten.

Competing as sophomores are Briana Aragon, Leilany Carrazco, Ana Castillo, Remigia Raymundo, Lita Thao, Valerie Alcantar, Kasandra Barroso, Gloria Diaz and Nallely Rivera.

Angie Rivera is the team’s lone freshman.

“Wrestling is a unique sport. No matter how much you prepare in practice, the lights shine brighter in competition and you just don’t know how your athletes will react when the level of physicality needs to be increased,” Brawner said.

“Our goal is slowly ramp up the intensity and physicality of practice, so that the difference isn’t as stark come time for the first meet,” noted the Monarch boss, whose team is set to open its season on Saturday, December 3, at the Audubon Tournament.

There will be 14 weight classes for the 2022-23 season.

The weight classes are 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

Jacob Brawner will be assisted by younger brother Joe Brawner.

Tentative 2022-23 Schedule

December

3 — Audubon Tournament; 5 — C.B. Abraham Lincoln Tournament at Council Bluffs; 9 Riverside Tournament at Oakland; 13 — Panorama Tournament at Panora; 16 — Spencer Tournament; 20 — Kuemper Catholic Tournament at Carroll

January

7 — Logan-Magnolia Tournament at Logan; 13 — Ridge View Tournament Holstein; 16 — Lewis Central Tournament at Council Bluffs; 23 — C.B. Thomas Jefferson Tournament at Council Bluffs; 24 — vs. Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic at Denison; 27 — Regional Meet, TBA.

February

2-3 — State Meet at Xtream Arena, Coralville