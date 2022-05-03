Monarch golfers finish fourth at quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 203 to place fourth in a quadrangular meet on Thursday hosted by Kuemper Catholic at the Carroll Country Club.
Kuemper Catholic took first place with a team score of 168.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central was second at 174 with Fort Dodge St. Edmond third at 202.
Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe garnered medalist honors with a 37.
Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central was your runnerup medalist with a 42.
Landon Wulf paced the D-S boys with a nine-hole round of 46.
Easton Emery carded a 50 for the Monarchs, followed by Cody Schulte (53), Michael Collins (54), Christian Schmadeke (54) and Aiden March (63).