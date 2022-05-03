Monarch golfers finish fourth at quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 203 to place fourth in a quadrangular meet on Thursday hosted by Kuemper Catholic at the Carroll Country Club.

Kuemper Catholic took first place with a team score of 168.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central was second at 174 with Fort Dodge St. Edmond third at 202.

Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe garnered medalist honors with a 37.

Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central was your runnerup medalist with a 42.

Landon Wulf paced the D-S boys with a nine-hole round of 46.