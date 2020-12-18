Monarch grapplers battle in quadrangular action at Sioux City

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers faced some stiff competition on Tuesday and came away with losses to Sheldon, Westwood Sloan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The matches took place at the Longlines Recreation Center at Sioux City.

Sheldon defeated D-S, 51-18. Westwood, Sloan was a 59-30 winner over the Monarchs and SB-L earned a 60-13 triumph over Nick Bradley’s D-S squad.

The three setbacks dropped D-S to 1-7 overall in duals on the year.

Jaxson Hildebrand led the D-S grapplers on the night, as the sophomore won all three of his matches at 195 by pins.

Hugo Medina at 126 went 2-1 in his matches with pins against Sheldon and Westwood, Sloan.

And, Javier Gonzales at 220 also went 2-1 in his matches with a pin against Westwood, Sloan and a decision against SB-L.

"Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon and Westwood all have good programs," commented Bradley.