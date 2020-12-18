Monarch grapplers battle in quadrangular action at Sioux City

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers faced some stiff competition on Tuesday and came away with losses to Sheldon, Westwood Sloan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The matches took place at the Longlines Recreation Center at Sioux City.
Sheldon defeated D-S, 51-18. Westwood, Sloan was a 59-30 winner over the Monarchs and SB-L earned a 60-13 triumph over Nick Bradley’s D-S squad.
The three setbacks dropped D-S to 1-7 overall in duals on the year.
Jaxson Hildebrand led the D-S grapplers on the night, as the sophomore won all three of his matches at 195 by pins.
Hugo Medina at 126 went 2-1 in his matches with pins against Sheldon and Westwood, Sloan.
And, Javier Gonzales at 220 also went 2-1 in his matches with a pin against Westwood, Sloan and a decision against SB-L.
"Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon and Westwood all have good programs," commented Bradley.
"Hildebrand had a phenomenal night. He won all three of his matches to move to 11-4 on the year, as he is wrestling tough and gaining confidence in each match he wrestles," he added.
"Medina had another good night. His loss was to an extremely tough Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestler."
"Gonzales also was able to come away with two victories. He is an undersized 220 pounder, but he doesn’t let that stop him from imposing his will on his opponents," Bradley remarked.
"As a team, we struggle because we give away 30 points every match. It’s going to be hard to make duals competitive when we give that many points away. The boys are not letting that get them down, though," Bradley pointed out.
Complete results from Tuesday’s matches are below.
Sheldon 51 D-S 18
106 - Open; 113 - Osvaldo Ocampo (S) won by forfeit; 120 - Hugo Medina (D-S) pinned Ethan Jager, 1:25; 126 - Coy DeBoer (S) pinned Juan Garcia, 1:01; 132 - Carlos Alvarenga (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Eddie Millan (S) pinned Jesse Pena, 3:39; 145 - Cason Johannes (S) won by forfeit; 152 - Evan Ball (S) won by forfeit; 160 - Open; 170 - Jarrett Roos (S) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 1:51; 182 - Mason Warnke (S) decisioned Leo Araujo, 6-1; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Micah Davis, 5:15; 220 - Tsion Davis (S) pinned Javier Gonzales, 2:33; Hwt. - Luis Martinez (S) pinned Elbert Perez, 1:54
Westwood Sloan 59 D-S 13
106 - Jaxon Prichard (W) won by forfeit; 113 - Collin Chapman (W) won by forfeit; 120 - Medina (D-S) pinned Kane Pierce, 2:25; 126 - Dillion Hunter (W) pinned Juan Garcia, 2:30; 132 - Derek Gilbert (W) pinned Alvarenga, 3:31; 138 - Bryson Martindale (W) pinned Pena, 1:19; 145 - Tom Heilman (W) won by forfeit; 152 - Kyler Reynolds (W) won by forfeit; 160 - Brandon Steinhoff (W) won by forfeit; 170 - Devin LaBrune (W) pinned Von Tersch, 1:45; 182 - Jackson Dewald (W) decisioned Araujo, 18-1; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Dayne Hunter, 1;38; 220 - Gonzales (D-S) pinned Omar Hernandez, 1:46; Hwt. - Jacob Leonard (W) pinned Perez, 1:35
SB-L 60 D-S 13
106 - Conner Rush (SB-L) won by forfeit; 113 - Cam KeokenChahn (SB-L) won by forfeit; 120 - Noah Parmalee (SB-L) pinned Medina, 1:43; 126 - Ty Koedam (SB-L) pinned Garcia, :08; 132 - Hunter Steffans (SB-L) pinned Alvarenga, :30; 138 - Marcus Headid (SB-L) pinned Pena, :48; 145 - Cade Klingensmith (SB-L) won by forfeit; 152 - Jake Gaukel (SB-L) won by forfeit; 160 - Tyler Schenkelberg (SB-L) won by forfeit; 170 - Garrett McHugh (SB-L) pinned Von Tersch, 1:05; 182 - Araujo (D-S) decisioned J.D. Dixon, 10-6; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Cale Clausen, 1:18; 220 - Gonzales (D-
S) decisioned Kaden Dillavou, 12-4;Hwt. - Sean Zimmerman (SB-L pinned Perez, 2:45