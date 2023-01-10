Monarch grapplers compete at Rollin Dyer Invite

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team tallied 21 points en route to placing 16th at the tough Rollin Dyer Invitational at Atlantic.

Bondurant-Farrar won the team championship with 227.5 points.

Sergeant Blutt-Luton was runnerup with 204 points.

A total of eight D-S wrestlers competed on Saturday with two grapplers bringing home eighth-place finishes.

Joel Murillo at 182 went 2-3 in matches for eighth place, while Jordan Von Tersch finished 2-2 at 195 for eighth as well.

“The Atlantic Tournament is one of the toughest tournaments that we go to. There were 17 teams and six of the teams were ranked either in Iowa or Nebraska,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“There were multiple ranked wrestlers at every single weight class,” he added.

“Murillo and Von Tersch were two guys who were able to place today. Both of them got eighth.”

“Both of these guys are determined to be better each day. Each of them are wrestling guys that are bigger than they are and they’re still able to compete with them. This was a good confidence builder for both Murillo and Von Tersch,” Bradley remarked.

Results from Saturday are below.

106 Juan Rafael DNP

Round 1 LBF :30 vs Jayce Curry (Sgt. Bluff); Round 2 LBF 1:05 vs Eli Reib (Alta/Aurelia); Round 3 LBF 2:20 vs Landon Bruess (NH/TV)

113 Jayden Bradley DNP

Round 1 Lost 1-16 vs Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Furrar); Round 2 LBF :23 vs Aden Reib (Alta/Aurelia); Round 3 LBF 1:12 vs Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV)

126 Jackson Graeve DNP

Round 1 LBF 2:33 vs Hunter Humpal (NH/TV); Round 2 Lost 2-10 vs Luis Avalos (CBAL)

132 Kaiden Krajicek DNP

Round 1 LBF 5:49 vs Eli Collins (AHSTW); Round 2 Lost 1-11 vs Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV)

152 Ismael Alfaro DNP

Round 1 LBF 2:55 vs Ryan Steinlage (I35); Round 2 LBF 5:16 vs Jackson Turner (Greene County)

182 Joel Murillo 8th Place

Round 1 WBF 4:30 vs Kolby Weihs (AHSTW); Round 2 LBF 5:26 vs Isaac Howe (NH/TV); Round 3 Lost 5-7 vs Trent Paxton (Bondurant-Farrar); Round 4 Won 4-3 vs Kaden Bush (I35); Round 5 LBF 3:51 vs Gavin Connell (Glenwood)

195 Jordan Von Tersch 8th Place

Round 1 Lost 1-16 vs Justyce Hostetler (Grand Island); Round 2 WBF 4:50 vs Masen Streck (Sgt. Bluff); Round 3 WBF 1:12 vs Christian Lee (Humbolt); Round 4 Lost 1-5 vs Joseph Boltzer (AHSTW)

285 Garret Plagge DNP

Round 1 LBF :58 vs Kyle Caquelin (Humbolt); Round 2 WBF 1:04 vs Breydan Wetphal (Alta/Aurelia); Round 3 Lost 3-4 vs Kameran Josephson (NH/TV)