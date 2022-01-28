Monarch grapplers defeat A-C/GC at Kuemper quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed in a quadrangular meet on Tuesday night at Kuemper Catholic High School at Carroll.

D-S went 1-2 in matches on the night, as the Monarchs opened with a 37-36 victory over Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center.

Nick Bradley’s D-S club then fell to Kuemper Catholic (60-12) and Glenwood (60-24).

The losses to Kuemper Catholic and Glenwood were Hawkeye 10 Conference matchups, as the Monarchs finished 1-9 overall in conference duals.

Overall, D-S moved to 5-16 in matches on the season after Tuesday night.

“We went out and battled in each and every match. As a team, we were able to beat A-C/GC on criteria. We matched up well with them and did a lot of good things,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Kuemper Catholic and Glenwood both have solid teams. I was proud of our fight in those matches,” he added.

Complete results from Tuesday night are below.

D-S 37 A-C/GC 36

106 - Juan Rafael (D-S) won by forfeit; 113 - Tegan Slaybaugh (A-C/GC) won by forfeit; 120 - Gavin Sloss (A-C/GC) won by fall over Francisco Escalante, 2:55; 126 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) won by fall over Tatum Bates, 3:56; 132 - Angelo Perez (D-S) decisioned Jackson Pfrang, 8-6; 138 - Ricky Ledesma (D-S) decisioned Justin Davis, 8-6; 145 - Tanner Herskowitz (A-C/GC) won by fall over James Lemon, 1:35; 152 - Cayden Jensen (A-C/GC) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 3:50; 160 - Michael Collins (D-S) won by fall over Blaise Tallman, 3:30; 170 - Open; 182 - Bryce Rochholz (A-C/GC) won by fall over Joel Murillo, 5:52; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Cooper Tunik, 1:04; 220 - Michael Fuller (A-C/GC) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Garret Plagge (D-S) won by fall over Payton Jacobe, 1:40

Kuemper Catholic 60 D-S 12

106 - Owen Nepple (KC) won by fall over Rafael, 4:29; 113 - Open; 120 - Riley Parkis (KC) won by fall over Escalante, 1:39; 126 - Jake Hausman (KC) decisioned Krajicek, 6-2; 132 - Jake Smith (KC) decisioned Perez, 8-6; 138 - Jake Irlbeck (KC) won by fall over Ledesma, 2:00; 145 - Kent Sanders (KC) won by fall over Lemon, 1:02; 152 - Shea Parkis (KC) won by fall over Alfaro, :49; 160 - Hayden Stout (KC) won by fall over Collins, 1;54; 170 - Bryce Wiskus (KC) won by forfeit; 182 - Tate Bieret (KC) won by fall over Murillo, 3:16; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Cal Wanninger (KC) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

Glenwood 60 D-S 24