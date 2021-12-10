Monarch grapplers defeat Mount Ayr for second win of season

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers finished 1-2 overall in a quadrangular meet on Tuesday night at Clarinda.

D-S lost a pair of Hawkeye 10 matches to Clarinda (69-12) and Lewis Central (62-18) before picking up a 54-18 nonconference triumph over Mount Ayr.

Against Mount Ayr, D-S won seven matches by forfeit.

Two other matches were double forfeits in that contest.

The night’s results left D-S at 0-2 in Hawkeye 10 action and 2-4 overall in matches on the year.

"As a team, we continue to battle each and every match. Our focus needs to be on understanding and executing various moves," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"Right now, we are either winning or losing by pins. We need to grit out some matches to give ourselves the opportunity to win," he added.

Complete results from Tuesday’s quadrangular meet are below.

Clarinda 69 D-S 12

106 - Kaden Whipp (C) won by fall over Juan Rafael, :35; 113 - Ryan Skeripski (C) won by forfeit; 120 - Jesus Hernandez (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Landon Carson (C) won by fall over Kaiden Krajicek (2:45); 132 - Michael Mayer (C) won by fall over Angelo Perez, 3:22; 138 - Ricky Ledesma (D-S) won 17-4 over Matthew Olson; 145 - Kale Downey (C) won by forfeit; 152 - Tyler Raybourn (C) won by fall over Christ Vera-Nieto, 1:07; 160 - Dominick Polsley (C) won by fall over Guadalupe Garcia-Paz, 2:30; 170 - Karson Downey (C) won by fall over Manny Alcaraz, 1:10; 182 - Brayden Nothwehr (C) won by fall over Talon Adams, 1:50; 195 - Jase Wilmes (C) won by 5-3 decision over Jaxson Hildebrand; 220 - Bryson Harris (C) won by fall over Luis Chan, 1:15; Hwt. - Logan Green (C) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:21

Lewis Central 62 D-S 18

106 - Carter Schorsch (LC) won by fall over Rafael, 1:04; 113 - Max Roseland (LC) won by forfeit; 120 - Jordan Smith (LC) won by 4-1 decision over Hernandez; 126 - Derrik Gregory (LC) won by fall over Krajicek, 4:51; 132 - Perez (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Ledesma (D-S) won by forfeit; 145 - Zack Winslow (LC) won by forfeit; 152 - Logan Koch (LC) won by fall over Vera-Nieto, 2:55; 160 - JJ Storey (LC) won by fall over Garcia-Paz, 3:36; 170 - Braylon Kammrad (LC) won by fall over Alcaraz, 3:35; 182 - Christian Jasek (LC) won by forfeit; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Dillon Woods, :41; 220 - Preston Clear (LC) won by fall over Chan, :27; Hwt. - Hunter Waldstein (LC) won by fall over Plagge, 1:52

D-S 54 Mount Ayr 18