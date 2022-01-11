Monarch grapplers drop duals to Atlantic/CAM and Harlan

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers found it rough going on Thursday night, as the Monarchs suffered a pair of lopsided Hawkeye 10 Conference losses at Harlan.
Atlantic/CAM defeated D-S, 81-0, while Harlan was a 71-0 winner over the Monarchs.
The night’s results moved Nick Bradley’s D-S squad to 1-5 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 3-11 overall on the season.
"We were only able to fill half of our lineup and that hurt us greatly tonight," commented Bradley.
Thursday’s results are below.
Atlantic/CAM 81 D-S 0
106 - Aidan Smith (A/C) won by forfeit; 113 - Taye Jordan (A/C) won by forfeit; 120 - Cruz Weaver (A/C) won by forfeit; 126 - Ethan Follman (A/C) won by forfeit; 132 - Easton O’Brien (A/C) won by forfeit; 138 - Dante Hedrington (A/C) won by fall over Ricky Ledesma, 2:35; 145 - Brent Masker (A/C) won by fall over James Lemon, :37; 152 - Tanner O’Brien (A/C) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 1:52; 160 - Owen Hoover (A/C) won by fall over Michael Collins, 1:21; 170 - Jarrett Armstrong (A/C) won by forfeit; 182 - Kadin Stutzman (A/C) won by fall over Joel Murillo, 2:24; 195 - Brenden Casey (A/C) won by forfeit; 220 - Miles Mundorf (A/C) decisioned Luis Chan, 5-2; Hwt. - Nathan Keiser (A/C) won by fall over Garrett Plagge, 5:38
Harlan 71 D-S 0
106 - Spencer Fink (H) won by forfeit; 113 - Jesse Jens (H) won by forfeit; 120 - Brody McKinley (H) won by forfeit; 126 - Luke Freund (H) won by forfeit; 132 - Luke Musich (H) won by forfeit; 138 - Josh Kopiasz (H) decisioned Ledesma, 7-6; 145 - Bryce Van Baale (H) decisioned Lemon, 6-2; 152 - Reese Koch (H) won by fall over Alfaro, 1:52; 160 - Bret Van Baale (H) won by fall over Collins, :48; 170 - Open; 182 - Zane Bendorf (H) won by fall over Murillo, 3:11; 195 - Hayden Soma (H) won by forfeit; 220 - Matt Schwery (H) won by fall over Chan, 5:18; Hwt. - Jeremiah Davis (H) won by fall over Plagge, 1:58