Monarch grapplers fall to LC and Storm Lake at final home meet

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers concluded the home portion of their 2021-22 schedule on Thursday night by hosting Lewis Central and Storm Lake at Denison High School.

LC defeated D-S, 70-9, while Storm Lake was a 58-24 winner over Nick Bradley’s Monarchs.

D-S had just one winner on the mat against LC, as 195-pounder Jaxson Hildebrand picked up a 12-6 decision over the Titans’ Dillon Woods.

D-S won three matches against Storm Lake by forfeits.

“It was a tough night for the Monarch wrestlers. The effort was definitely there, but we just got outmuscled in several matches,” commented Bradley.

“We have to remember that we are young and have a ton of talent in the coming years. Our guys are invested in the program and hungry to learn and grow as wrestlers,” he added.

Results from Thursday are below.

LC 70 D-S 9

106 - Carter Schorsch (LC) won by fall over Juan Rafael, 3:22; 113 - Max Roseland (LC) won by forfeit; 120 - Jordan Smith (LC) won by fall over Francisco Escalante, 3:31; 126 - Derrik Gregory (LC) decisioned Kaiden Krajicek, 17-6; 132 - Angelo Perez (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Jackson Edwards (LC) won by fall over Ricky Ledesma, 4:53; 145 - Zach Winslow (LC) won by fall over Jesse Pena, 3:18; 152 - Logan Koch (LC) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 3:15; 160 - JJ Storey (LC) won by fall over Michael Collins, 2:43; 170 - Braylon Kammrad (LC) won by fall over Jose Villalovos, 2:33; 182 - Payton Ludington (LC) won by fall over Talon Adams, 1:25; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) decisioned Dillon Woods, 12-6; 220 - Hunter Waldstein (LC) won by fall over Luis Chan, 1:17; Hwt. - Sam Barrientos (LC) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 2:51

Storm Lake 58 D-S 24