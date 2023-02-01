 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch grapplers fall to Rams, Knights at home meet

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team hosted Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on January 24 at Denison High School.

Glenwood defeated D-S, 65-6, while Kuemper Catholic was a 47-30 winner over the Monarchs, which fell to 3-5 in H-10 matches and 5-9 in duals on the season.

Jayden Bradley at 113 pounds and Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 were double winners on the mat for D-S.

Besides Bradley and Hildebrand, other D-S grapplers picking up wins against Kuemper Catholic were Joel Murillo at 182, Jordan Von Tersch at 195 and Garret Plagge at heavyweight.

Against Kuemper Catholic, all five D-S wrestlers won their matches by pinning their Knight opponents.

“Tonight was another great night of competition for the Monarch wrestling team. Glenwood and Kuemper are two very tough Hawekeye 10 opponents, as both teams are very physical in all positions.

“I’m still really proud of how hard the boys are trying. We continue to grow each and everytime we step on the mat,” he added.

“Bradley had a good night on his feet. He was able to control the tie ups and get the shots he wanted. He also did a great job of controlling his opponent from the top position.”

“Hildebrand continued his winning streak tonight. He is now 32-0. He had a very tough match again Mason Koehler of Glenwood. Koehler is good and has great defense,” Bradley stated.

“Hildebrand was able to get a late reversal to win the match,” the Monarch boss remarked.

In junior varsity action, Cameron Blunk at 195 was a 2-0 winner over Glenwood’s Jaxsyn Fada, while Brock Schneider at 160 pinned Kuemper Catholic’s Joel Schultes in 1:38

Results from Tuesday are below.

Glenwood 65 D-S 6

106 — Ethan West (G) won by pin over Juan Rafael, 4:37; 113 — Jayden Bradley (D-S) won by decision over Hunter Codney, 3-1; 120 — Vinny Mayberry (G) won by forfeit; 126 — Briten Maxwell (G) won by decision over Jackson Graeve, 9-3; 132 — Matt Beem (G) won by pin over Kaiden Krajicek, 3:10; 138 — Ian Connell (G) won by fall over Francisco Escalante, 2:46; 145 — Thain Williamson (G) won by fall over James Lemon, 3:14; 152 — Tate Mayberry (G) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 4:00; 160 — Kellan Scott (G) won by fall over Christ Vera-Nieto, 1:55; 170 — Austin Wear (G) won by fall over Ryan Slechta, 2:52; 182 — Gavin Connell (G) won by decision over Joel Murillo, 6-3; 195 — CJ Carter (G) won by major decision over Luis Chan, 19-3; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by decision over Mason Koehler, 4-2; Hwt. — Trent Patton (G) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 2:33

Kuemper Catholic 47 D-S 30

106 — Caleb Hoffman (KC) won by fall over Rafael, 1:38; 113 — Bradley (D-S) won by fall over Kade Schwanz, 2:29; 120 — Maguire Hoyt (KC) won by forfeit; 126 — Jake Smith (KC) won by decision over Graeve, 12-6; 132 — Riley Parkis (KC) won by major decision over Krajicek, 18-2; 138 — Joe Klein (KC) won by pin over Escalante, 2:27; 145 — Jake Hausman (KC) won by decision over Lemon, 6-4; 152 — Kent Sanders (KC) won by pin over Alfaro, :39; 160 — Tate Bieret (KC) won by pin over Vera-Nieto, 2:58; 170 — Will Healy (KC) won by pin over Slechta, 1:36; 182 — Murillo (D-S) won by pin over Sam Rotert, 5:16; 195 — Von Tersch (D-S) won by fall over Coby Pierce, 3:08; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by pin over Connor Hays, 3:41; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) won by pin over Hayden Vonnahme, :16

