Monarch grapplers fall twice at home in Hawkeye 10 Conference duals

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers hosted Clarinda and Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Tuesday night at Denison High School.

Clarinda defeated D-S, 38-30, while Lewis Central won 54-29, as the Monarchs fell to 0-2 in H-10 matches and 1-4 overall on the year.

Winners on the mat for D-S against Clarinda were Hugo Medina at 120 pounds, Juan Garcia at 126, Jordan Von Tersch at 170 and Leo Araujo at 182.

All four D-S grapplers won by pins.

Garcia pinned Clarinda’s Leland Woodruff in two minutes, 50 seconds to pick up the first victory of his career.

Winners for D-S against Lewis Central were Carlos Alvarenga at 132, Araujo at 182 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 195.

Alvarenga and Araujo both pinned their Titan opponents, while Hildebrand rolled to a 19-3 technical fall over LC’s Logan Katzer.