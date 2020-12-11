Monarch grapplers fall twice at home in Hawkeye 10 Conference duals

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers hosted Clarinda and Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Tuesday night at Denison High School.
Clarinda defeated D-S, 38-30, while Lewis Central won 54-29, as the Monarchs fell to 0-2 in H-10 matches and 1-4 overall on the year.
Winners on the mat for D-S against Clarinda were Hugo Medina at 120 pounds, Juan Garcia at 126, Jordan Von Tersch at 170 and Leo Araujo at 182.
All four D-S grapplers won by pins.
Garcia pinned Clarinda’s Leland Woodruff in two minutes, 50 seconds to pick up the first victory of his career.
Winners for D-S against Lewis Central were Carlos Alvarenga at 132, Araujo at 182 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 195.
Alvarenga and Araujo both pinned their Titan opponents, while Hildebrand rolled to a 19-3 technical fall over LC’s Logan Katzer.
"One of the highlights of the night was Garcia getting the first win of his wrestling career against Clarinda despite trailing in the second period," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"We’re giving up a lot of points due to having four open weight classes, yet we have been making duals competitive," he added.
Results from Tuesday’s matches at Denison are below.
Clarinda 38 D-S 30
106 - Kaden Whipp (C) won by forfeit; 113 - Open; 120 - Hugo Medina (D-S) pinned Ayden Sunderman, 2:00; 126 - Juan Garcia (D-S) pinned Leland Woodruff, 2:50; 132 - Carlos Alvarenga (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Kale Downey (C) decisioned Manny Garcia-Paz, 16-0; 145 - Karson Downey (C) pinned Jesse Pena, :46; 152 - Tyler
Raybourn (C) won by forfeit; 160 - Open; 170 - Jordan Von Tersch (D-S) pinned Dillan Hunter, :36; 182 - Leo Araujo (D-S) pinned Brayden Northwehr, 3:33; 195 - Cole Ridnour (C) decisioned Jaxson Hildebrand, 3-1; 220 - Crew Howard (C) pinned Javier Gonzales, 1:55; Hwt. - Logan Green (C) pinned Elbert Perez, 2:34
Lewis Central 54 D-S 29
106 - Isabel McMeal (LC) won by forfeit; 113 - Ava McNeal (LC) won by forfeit; 120 - Medina (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Tanner Wink (LC) pinned Garcia, 1:38; 132 - Carlos Alvarenga (D-S) pinned Sophie Barnes, 5:26; 138 - Tabor Dominguez (LC) pinned Garcia-Paz, 3:23; 145 - Brian Paul (LC) pinned Pena, 1:51; 152 - Logan Koch (LC) won by forfeit; 160 - Beckin Johnson (LC) won by forfeit; 170 - Braylon Kammrad (LC) pinned Von Tersch, 3:30; 182 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Christian Jaesek, :19; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by technical fall over Logan Katzer, 19-3; 220 - Gonzales (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Hunter Waldstein (LC) pinned Perez, 3:34
Junior Varsity Matches
132 - Jaden Fusos (LC) decisioned Angelo Perez, 12-10; 152 - Dana Swedensky (LC) pinned Lesley Chavez, 1:58; 170 - Sam Barrientos (LC) pinned Garret Plagge, 3:05; 182 - Manuel Alcaraz (D-S) pinned Andrew Schutt, :41; 195 - Alcaraz (D-S) pinned Schutt, 1:35; 220 - Luis Chan (D-S) pinned Logan Koch, :31