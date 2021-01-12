Monarch grapplers find it rough going against Cyclones, Trojans

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers suffered defeats of 58-6 to Harlan and 72-9 to Atlantic/CAM in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Thursday night at Anita.

The two setbacks dropped D-S to 0-6 in H-10 matches and 1-16 overall on the year.

Jesse Pena at 138 pounds had the lone win for D-S against Harlan, as the junior pinned the Cyclones’ Ben Alberti in three minutes, 26 seconds to earn his first varsity victory.

Leo Araujo at 182 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 both earned victories against Atlantic/CAM.

Araujo pinned the Trojans’ Payton Fewson in 3:36, while Hildebrand was a 4-2 winner by decision over Atlantic/CAM’s Brendan Casey.

Against Harlan, Hildebrand lost a tough 6-4 decision in overtime to state-ranked Jesse Schwery at 195.

"We fought an uphill battle with open weight classes, but that hill got even steeper when we went against quality kids like Harlan and Atlantic/CAM take to the mat," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.