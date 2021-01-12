Monarch grapplers find it rough going against Cyclones, Trojans

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers suffered defeats of 58-6 to Harlan and 72-9 to Atlantic/CAM in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Thursday night at Anita.
The two setbacks dropped D-S to 0-6 in H-10 matches and 1-16 overall on the year.
Jesse Pena at 138 pounds had the lone win for D-S against Harlan, as the junior pinned the Cyclones’ Ben Alberti in three minutes, 26 seconds to earn his first varsity victory.
Leo Araujo at 182 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 both earned victories against Atlantic/CAM.
Araujo pinned the Trojans’ Payton Fewson in 3:36, while Hildebrand was a 4-2 winner by decision over Atlantic/CAM’s Brendan Casey.
Against Harlan, Hildebrand lost a tough 6-4 decision in overtime to state-ranked Jesse Schwery at 195.
"We fought an uphill battle with open weight classes, but that hill got even steeper when we went against quality kids like Harlan and Atlantic/CAM take to the mat," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Some of our beginner wrestlers are doing a much better job making it longer into matches and making them more competitive, but we just have to get over the hump and turn those into wins," he added.
"Pena did exactly that against Harlan, as he got his first varsity win in his first year of wrestling," Bradley remarked.
Thursday’s results are below:
Harlan 58 D-S 6
106 - Open; 113 - Open; 120 - Luke Freund (H) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:22; 126 - Tytan Frohlich (H) won by major decision over Juan Garcia, 15-7; 132 - Sam Schmitz (H) pinned Angelo Perez, 5:16; 138 - Jesse Pena (D-S) pinned Ben Alberti, 3:26; 145 - Dalton McKinley (H) pinned Luis Mendoza, 3:32; 152 - Bret VanBaale (H) won by forfeit; 160 - Sam Bladt (H) won by forfeit; 170 - Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 1:41; 182 - Matt Schwery (H) pinned Leo Araujo, 3:37; 195 - Jesse Schwery (H) decisioned Jaxson Hildebrand, 6-4; 220 - Jeremiah Davis (H) decisioned Javier Gonzales, 10-5; Hwt. - Austin Schumacher (H) pinned Elbert Perez, 1:41
Atlantic/CAM 72 D-S 9
106 - Clevi Johnson (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Cruz Weaver (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Ethan Follman (A) pinned Medina, 1:47; 126 - Joe Weaver (A) pinned Garcia, 1:47; 132 - Jaxson Bell (A) pinned Perez, 1:57; 138 - Dante Hedrington (A) pinned Pean, 4:41; 145 - Brian South (A) pinned Mendoza, 1:58; 152 - Tanner O’Brien (A) won by forfeit; 160 - Jarrett Armstrong (A) won by forfeit; 170 - Kadin Stutzman (A) pinned Von Tersch, :57; 182 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Payton Fewson, 3:36; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) decisioned Brendan Casey, 4-2; 220 - Devin McKay (A) won by injury default over Gonzales; Hwt. - Tristan Dorscher (A) pinned Perez, :17