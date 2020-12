Monarch grapplers finish 0-4 at tough Tiger-Knight Dual Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers competed at the Tiger-Knight Invitational on Saturday at Carroll High School.

This year’s event due to Covid-19 was a dual tournament.

D-S went 0-4 in its matches with losses to Carroll High (51-25), Ames (75-6), Pocahontas Area (60-12) and Clarinda (51-24).

The four losses dropped Nick Bradley’s D-S club to 1-14 overall in duals heading into the holiday break.

"Our kids battled today, but you could tell that they were wearing down as the day went on," commented Bradley.

"Some kids got 10 matches this week, which was great for some of our records as well as mat time."

"We’re looking forward to the break to take a few rest days and prepare for competition in the new year," Bradley remarked.

Complete results from Saturday are below.

Carroll 51 D-S 25