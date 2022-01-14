Monarch grapplers knock off East Mills, fall to Ridge View

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers hosted East Mills and Ridge View in triangular action on Tuesday night at Denison.

D-S was a 48-18 winner over East Mills, while Ridge View picked up a 58-21 triumph over the Monarchs.

The split moved D-S to 4-12 overall in duals.

Kaiden Krajicek at 126 pounds was a double winner on the mat, as he pinned Andrew Laramy of East Mills and decisioned Tatum Shepherd of Ridge View.

Jose Villalovos also pinned Wyatt Franks of East Mills.

Against Ridge View, Monarch 182-pounder Joel Murillo also pinned the Raptors’ Adam Sawatzky.

"We did a lot of good things in all positions tonight. There were quite a few open weights throughout the night, so it made the duals go fast," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Ridge View is under the guidance of head coach Troy Greder and assistant coach Parker Preul, both graduates of Denison High School.

Greder also was Bradley’s head wrestling coach at Denison, while Preul competed on the mat for four years under Bradley’s watch.

"This was a special meet for me as a coach with my old high school coach and former wrestler on the other side. It was fun to have three generations of Monach wrestling still competing with one another," Bradley remarked.

Complete results from Tuesday’s matches are below.

D-S 48 East Mills 18

106 - Open; 113 - Open; 120 - Francisco Escalante (D-S) won by forfeit; ; 126 - Kaiden Krajciek (D-S) won by fall over Andrew Laramy, 2:30; 132 - Angelo Perez (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Ricky Ledesma (D-S) won by forfeit; 145 - Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) won by fall over Jesse Pena, 2:29; 152 - Tyler Prokop (EM) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 1:25; 160 - Brodyn Wray (EM) won by fall over Michael Collins, 3:12; 170 - Jose Villalovos (D-S) won by fall over Wyatt Franks, 5:00; 182 - Joel Murillo (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Open; Hwt. - Garret Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

Ridge View 58 D-S 21