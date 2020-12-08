Monarch grapplers place fifth at Harlan Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers picked up 85 team points and finished fifth overall at the Dan Hill Invitational on Saturday at Harlan.

D-S was paced by 120-pounder Hugo Medina, who won two of his three matches en route to placing second overall in his first-ever trip to the finals in a tournament.

Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 went 3-1 in his matches for third place.

Fourth-place efforts went Manny Garcia-Paz (1-2) at 138 and Javier Gonzales (2-2) at heavyweight.

Bringing home fifth-place finishes were Carlos Alvarenga (1-2) at 132, Jordan Von Tersch (1-2) at 170 and Leo Araujo (1-2) at 182.

Jesse Pena at 145 finished sixth with an 0-3 record in matches on the day.

Danny Alcaraz did not place at 220 after going 0-2 in his matches.