Monarch grapplers win twice at Creston in quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed in a quarangular on Thursday night at Creston and came away with two victories in three matches.

A very good Creston team shut out D-S, 81-0.

The Monarchs then were able to pick up victories of 45-18 over East Union and 36-15 over Shenandoah.

The Creston and Shenandoah matches both were Hawkeye 10 Conference affairs, as Nick Bradley’s D-S squad fell to 1-7 in league matches and 3-20 overall on the season.

Against Creston, a total of eight D-S wrestlers were pinned. The Monarchs also forfeited five matches.

In junior varsity action against Creston, Talon Adams at 195 and Garret Plagge at 220/285 both won by pins.

Against East Union, D-S earned three wins on the mat, including pins by Jordan Von Tersch at 170 pounds and Leo Araujo at 182.

Hugo Medina at 126 also decisioned his East Union opponent.