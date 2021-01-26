Monarch grapplers win twice at Creston in quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed in a quarangular on Thursday night at Creston and came away with two victories in three matches.
A very good Creston team shut out D-S, 81-0.
The Monarchs then were able to pick up victories of 45-18 over East Union and 36-15 over Shenandoah.
The Creston and Shenandoah matches both were Hawkeye 10 Conference affairs, as Nick Bradley’s D-S squad fell to 1-7 in league matches and 3-20 overall on the season.
Against Creston, a total of eight D-S wrestlers were pinned. The Monarchs also forfeited five matches.
In junior varsity action against Creston, Talon Adams at 195 and Garret Plagge at 220/285 both won by pins.
Against East Union, D-S earned three wins on the mat, including pins by Jordan Von Tersch at 170 pounds and Leo Araujo at 182.
Hugo Medina at 126 also decisioned his East Union opponent.
And against Shenandoah, the only Monarch winner on the mat was 145-pounder Jesse Pena, who pinned his Mustang opponent.
"Creston has a great wrestling tradition and always ready to go whenthey step on the mat," commented Bradley.
"There were a lot of open matches in our final two duals, but we were able to get victories on the mat from Von Tersch, Pena, Medina and Araujo," he added.
Complete results from Thursday’s matches are below.
Creston 81 D-S 0
106 - Justin Parsons (C) won by forfeit; 113 - Lincoln Keeler (C) won by forfeit; 120 - Austin Evans (C) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:47; 126 - Brandon Briley (C) won by forfeit; 132 - Triston Barncastle (C) pinned Angelo Perez, :30; 138 - Garon Wurster (C) decisioned Luis Mendoza, 6-0; 145 - Keaton Street (C) pinned Jesse Pena, :33; 152 - Kaden Bolton (C) won by forfeit; 160 - Briley Hayes (C) won by forfeit; 170 - Kaden Street (C) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 2:54; 182 - Andy Weis (C) pinned Leo Araujo, 3:40; 195 - Jackson Kinsella (C) pinned Jaxson Hildebrand, 1:01; 220 - Max Chapman (C) pinned Luis Chan, 3:32; Hwt. - Chris Wilson (C) pinned Elbert Perez, :49
D-S 45 East Union 18
106 - Mio Staver (EU) won by forfeit; 113 - DJ Islas (EU) won by forfeit; 120 - Open; 126 - Medina (D-S) decisioned Tyler Tate, 4-2; 132 - Perez (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Mendoza (D-S) won by forfeit; 145 - Open; 152 - Damon Hayes (EU) pinned Pena, :41; 160 - Open; 170 - Von Tersch (D-S) pinned Shane Lear, 3:38; 182 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Danny Thomlinson, :41; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Chan (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Perez (D-S) won by forfeit
D-S 36 Shenandoah 15
106 - Open; 113 - Open; 120 - Medina (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Open; 132 - Owen Laughlin (S) won by technical fall over Perez, 16-1; 138 - Landon Newquist (S) won by major decision over Mendoza, 17-6; 145 - Dylan Bartles (S) pinned Pean, 2:27; 152 - Open; 160 - Open; 170 - Logan Dickerson (S) pinned Von Tersch, :51; 182 - Araujo (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Chan (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Perez (D-S) won by forfeit