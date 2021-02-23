Monarch Hildebrand finishes 1-2 at 195 at state wrestling tournament

"Hildebrand gave up a few early takedowns to get behind Sheedy. In the third period, Hildebrand had to try and hit a big move to try and win the match. He went to straight upper body throws and got a great takedown with 30 seconds left," Bradley said.

"Hildebrand intentionally released Sheedy to try and throw him again, but Sheedy was ready when Hildebrand shot in and was able to get a late takedown to seal the match," Bradley noted.

Finishing 1-2 in his three matches, Hildebrand concluded his second winter campaign on the mat with a sparkling 34-13 overall record.

Hildebrand ended just one win shy at the state tournament of placing as a sophomore.

"As coaches, we are extremely proud of Hildebrand and his dedication to the sport. He has set high goals for himself already for next season and we’re extemely excited to see what the next two years have in store for him," Bradley said.

"We need to continue to push Hildebrand to reach that next level in his wrestling career. I truly believe that Hildebrand could become Denison’s first state champion ever."