Monarch Hildebrand finishes 1-2 at 195 at state wrestling tournament

Competing at the state wrestling tournament for the first time in his short career, sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig went 1-2 overall in his 195-pound matches in the Class 3A portion of the state tournament on Thursday and Friday at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.
Hildebrand went into the state meet with a fine 33-11 record and a district championship to his credit.
In his opening-round match on Thursday morning Hildebrand lost a tough 4-2 decision in overtime to Ankeny sophomore William Hinrichs, who had a record of 13-8 overall.
"Hildebrand was aggressive in neutral against Hinrichs. However, he was unable to finish several shots against his opponent," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"He missed a late takedown at the end of the first period that would have put him up 4-1. In the second period, he took the bottom position and couldn’t get away," he added.
"In the third period, Hinrichs chose bottom and was able to escape."
"Still tied at the end of regulation, Hinrichs was able to get a takedown in overtime to win the match," Bradley stated.
"This was a great first match for Hildebrand at state. I think he was a little nervous for his first match, but he handled it well," the Monarch boss added.
Hildebrand returned to the mat Thursday afternoon in a first-round consolation match and bounced back with a big major-decision victory of 10-2 over Cedar Rapids Jefferson senior Preston Bruck, who went into thematch at 7-9 overall.
Bruck was pinned in one minute, 36 seconds by senior Taner Harvey of Boone in his opening-round match on Thursday morning.
"Hildebrand knew he had to win this match to stay in the tournament," Bradley said.
"Hildebrand got an early takedown and then controlled his opponent in the top position. He was able to turn his opponent several times before getting the 10-2 victory," Bradley remarked.
Hildebrand’s victory over Bruck advanced the Monarch grappler to the second day of competition on Friday.
Hildebrand met up with Cade Sheedy (17-7)of Davenport North in a second-round consolation match and the Wildcat junior ended Hildebrand’s run at the state tournament with a 14-5 victory by major decision.
"Hildebrand gave up a few early takedowns to get behind Sheedy. In the third period, Hildebrand had to try and hit a big move to try and win the match. He went to straight upper body throws and got a great takedown with 30 seconds left," Bradley said.
"Hildebrand intentionally released Sheedy to try and throw him again, but Sheedy was ready when Hildebrand shot in and was able to get a late takedown to seal the match," Bradley noted.
Finishing 1-2 in his three matches, Hildebrand concluded his second winter campaign on the mat with a sparkling 34-13 overall record.
Hildebrand ended just one win shy at the state tournament of placing as a sophomore.
"As coaches, we are extremely proud of Hildebrand and his dedication to the sport. He has set high goals for himself already for next season and we’re extemely excited to see what the next two years have in store for him," Bradley said.
"We need to continue to push Hildebrand to reach that next level in his wrestling career. I truly believe that Hildebrand could become Denison’s first state champion ever."
"I know he is willing to put in the work to make this dream become a reality. Again, congratulations to Hildebrand on his first trip to the state tournament," Bradley stated.